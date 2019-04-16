The Community Chest to Honor Vicki Sidrow, Lori Stokes, Joe Parisi, Jr. at Annual Gala on April 25 by

Friday, April 12 2019 @ 07:26 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; April 11, 2019) --The Community Chest holds its spring gala, Make A Difference in Our Community, on April 25, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. The Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization serving eastern Bergen County, New Jersey, presents the annual event at Montammy Golf Club, located at 7 Montammy Drive in Alpine, New Jersey. The 86th anniversary gala's net proceeds will be used to meet the pressing issues of people in need in the area.

Community Members to be Honored

The Community Chest will recognize these members of the community for their involvement and efforts to achieve the organization's motto, Neighbors Helping Neighbors:

• The Community Champion Award. Vicki Sidrow, President and CEO Vantage Health System. Since 1986, Sidrow has served in various management capacities at Vantage Health System, becoming President and CEO in March of 1998. During that time, she advocated for vulnerable individuals and impacted the lives of tens of thousands of individuals and their families. Among her accomplishments with Vantage Health, Sidrow added a new program for homeless families in Bergen County and opened an Integrated Care Services program.

• The Public Spirit Award. Lori Stokes, Co-Host Good Day NY on Fox 5 NY. Stokes, who served on The Community Chest's Board of Managers and as Master of Ceremonies of its last three galas, has been recognized for her contributions in the community. Named by Commerce magazine as a "Woman of Influence", she received the 2003 Congressional Black Caucus Celebration of Leadership Award for her civic service and status as a role model. The McDonalds Corporation called her one of the “Black Broadcast Legends” who has impacted the Black community through her achievements and positive examples. The New York City Mayor’s Office to Combat Domestic Violence recently recognized her work and extensive community outreach.

• The Philanthropist Award. Joe Parisi, Jr., CEO The Otterstedt Insurance Agency. Parisi, who served as the mayor of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey for 10 years, has been active in the community volunteering with several area organizations, including Holy Name Medical Center and the 200 Club of Bergen County. For his contributions, he received the Spirit of Healing Award from Holy Name Medical Center, Person of the Year Award from the Fort Lee Chamber of Commerce, and the Community Leader of the Year Award from the Gold Coast Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves as the Chair of The Community Chest’s President’s Council.

Program

The gala committee comprised of Chair Barbara Strauss, Marcie Mann, Thomas Manolio, Sandy Pinto, Melanie Simon, Franci Steinberg, and Jami Toolen promises an evening of fun with cocktails, dinner, and a benefit auction. A range of products will be available to bid upon in the benefit auction with noted auctioneer Nick Dawes from Antiques Road Show returning to officiate. The program also features a magical musical performance by the Young People's Chorus @ Thurnauer.

Tickets and Sponsors

The cost per ticket is $185 per person, $250 per patron, and $1,500 for a table of 10. Each ticket provides cocktails and a buffet dinner. Registration may be done online and auction items viewed at Chestgala.givesmart.com. Tickets may also be purchased by check with payment made out to The Community Chest, located at 122 South Van Brunt Street, Englewood, New Jersey 07631.

To date, the gala's 2019 sponsors are: Holy Name Medical Center, Robert Wilkens Insurance Agency, The Kamson Corporation, Alfiero & Lucia Palestroni Foundation, Inc., Bank of New Jersey, Citibank, ConnectOne Bank, Decotech, Inc., Antin, Ehrlich & Epstein, LLC, Harrison Rand, and Otterstedt Insurance Agency.

Joining these sponsors are: BMW of Tenafly, Boyd Richards Park & Colonnelli, Carol Geisenheimer, Dawn and Armando Diaz, Englewood Health Foundation, Steven D. Wielkotz, GJEM-Otterstedt Insurance Agency, Hanover Insurance Group, ISU Agency Network/Bill Hoos, Joe and Judy Klyde, Lakeland Bank, Loren and Jennifer Wimpfheimer, PNC Bank, RSK Associates, LLC, Selective Insurance, Shelly and Justin Wimpfheimer, TD Bank, Thomas Manolio and Barbara Strauss, Valley National Bank, Vergona Crane and Visions Federal Credit Union.

Other sponsors include: AIG, UBS The Bianco-Daly Group, Farmers of Salem, Floor & Décor, Gemini Restoration, Joan Van Alstyne Johnson, Louise Schwartz, The Andover Companies, Nationwide, Phil Ball and The Ball Team/Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Providence Mutual, Raymond James Investment Banking Co., Romer Debbas LLP, Stop and Shop, Wolfgang's Inc., and WR Berkley Charitable Foundation on behalf of Berkley Luxury Group.

Individuals and businesses are invited to become sponsors. Different sponsorship levels offer various marketing opportunities, with their philanthropic involvement recognized by The Community Chest's large number of supporters. For more information about becoming a sponsor, visit the organization's website, https://thecommunitychestebc.org/blog/2019/1/26/2019-spring-gala, or call the office at 201-568-7474.

Helping People in Eastern Bergen County

The Community Chest's mission is to lead initiatives and support nonprofits that make communities stronger and benefit people in eastern Bergen County, New Jersey. The annual gathering brings together friends and supporters to fulfill The Chest's mission started by its founders 86 years ago. They carry on the legacy to fill a chest with individuals and businesses' generous contributions and to empty its contents by awarding grant funds to support worthy projects led by area nonprofits. Each year, the organization undertakes this mission with increased benevolence to help people in need.

About The Community Chest

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 86 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact executive director Shelly Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.

For further information about The Chest, visit www.thecommunitychestebc.org/ or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization’s activities on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement