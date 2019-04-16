Extra Hopeful Olive oils, Za'atar and Honey by

Friday, April 12 2019 @ 07:29 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

- a new brand of food gifts by Sindyanna of Galilee to be launched at the Fancy Food Show 2019

Come taste our truly unique collection of Extra Peaceful, Extra Unified, Extra Positive olive oils at booth #4817

You may wonder how can olive oil, za'atar and honey bring hope? Sindyanna of Galilee, a Fair Trade, nonprofit, women-empowering organization is launching its 'Hope & Peaceful' range of food gifts at the Fancy Food Show. 'Hope & Peaceful' features Sindyanna of Galilee's Extra Peaceful olive oils, Happier Honey and Za'atar Peace Mix - all of which is produced locally, by Arab and Jewish women working collaboratively, and to the highest quality. Sindyanna is located in the Galilee, near the town of Nazareth. Our new brand and food gifts range now tell our story to American consumers.

Advertisement