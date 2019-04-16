APPLEBEE’S® OFFERS EGGS-STRAVAGENT EASTER SPECIAL by

Tuesday, April 16 2019 @ 07:32 AM EDT

Kids Eat Free at Participating New Jersey Locations on Sunday, April 21

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar® is inviting families throughout Georgia and Alabama to hop on in this Easter and enjoy a Kids Eat Free special. Families who dine-in at their local Applebee’s restaurant on Sunday, April 21 will receive two free kids’ meals with the purchase of each adult entrée. Children 12 years and under can choose from a variety of a delicious entrées from Applebee’s Kids’ Menu, accompanied by their choice of a side dish, and juice, milk or chocolate milk.*

This Kids Eat Free special is available at Applebee’s restaurants owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in Florida and Georgia. In New Jersey, Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Toms River, Totowa, Union, Wall and Woodbridge.

*This offer is available at dine-in only.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 59th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 15th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating seven restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube, and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2017, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates 149 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee's®

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their local communities, and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands; as of September 30, 2018, there were 1,875 Applebee's franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

