Comedy Night with Bergen’s Own “Jersey Guys” by

Tuesday, April 16 2019 @ 07:34 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

A professor for more than 30 years, Brian is a writer and storyteller who has appeared on radio and television shows and performed in theatres around the world. He has also written 15 books.

His son, Dan, is a member of the nationally-touring stand-up group Escape from New York. He performs regularly at Comic Strip Live, Caroline’s on Broadway and the New York Comedy Club. He was recently featured in the New York Comedy Festival.

Show ticket prices for the general public are $35, with discounts offered to senior citizens, Bergen faculty and students. For additional information, please call (201) 447-7428 or visit tickets.bergen.edu.

