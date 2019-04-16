Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, April 16 2019 @ 04:55 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, April 16 2019 @ 04:55 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Comedy Night with Bergen’s Own “Jersey Guys”

PARAMUS, N.J. – Enjoy an evening of storytelling and stand-up comedy when Bergen Community College Professor Brian Altano, of Ridgewood, and his son Dan present “Making the Sauce,” an ode to the Sunday morning Italian tradition Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre (400 Paramus Road).

A professor for more than 30 years, Brian is a writer and storyteller who has appeared on radio and television shows and performed in theatres around the world. He has also written 15 books.

His son, Dan,  is a member of the nationally-touring stand-up group Escape from New York. He performs regularly at Comic Strip Live, Caroline’s on Broadway and the New York Comedy Club. He was recently featured in the New York Comedy Festival.

Show ticket prices for the general public are $35, with discounts offered to senior citizens, Bergen faculty and students. For additional information, please call (201) 447-7428 or visit tickets.bergen.edu.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

