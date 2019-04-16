Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, April 16 2019 @ 04:55 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, April 16 2019 @ 04:55 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

West New York Cuban Lions Club Health Fair Set for April 28

(West New York, NJ) -- The West New York Cuban Lions Club has teamed with Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center to present its annual Community Health Fair.  The event, which is free and open to the general public, will be held on Sunday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Community Hall, 514 - 52nd Street, West New York, NJ.

Free health tests and screenings will include:

Blood Pressure & Pulse

Blood test for Diabetes (A1c)

Cholesterol screening

Percent of oxygen in the blood

Pulmonary Function Test

Vision Screenings

Glaucoma Screenings

Dental Screenings

Free information will also be provided about:

Alzheimer’s & Dementia

Mental Health

Sleep Disturbance

Several physicians will also be in attendance to answer questions.  Attendees will also receive free samples and giveaways.

For more information, please call Manny Reyes (201) 424-1201 or Nikki Mederos at (201) 854-5702.

About Lions Club International

Lions Clubs International is the world's largest service club organization with 1.35 million members in more than 46,000 clubs worldwide in more than 206 countries and geographic areas.  Founded in 1917, Lions Clubs are best known for fighting blindness, but Lions Club members also volunteer for many different kinds of community projects – including caring for the environment, feeding the hungry and aiding seniors and the disabled.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH PALISADES MEDICAL CENTER

Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is located at 7600 River Road in North Bergen, NJ, and it serves a population of 450,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties.  The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, and it features a 206-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center.  Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd.  The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities.  Palisades Medical Center is the largest employer in its service area with more than 1,300 employees.  It has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare.  For more information, please call 201-854-5000 or visit palisadesmedical.org.
  West New York Cuban Lions Club Health Fair Set for April 28
