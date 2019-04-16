West New York Cuban Lions Club Health Fair Set for April 28
(West New York, NJ) -- The West New York Cuban Lions Club has teamed with Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center to present its annual Community Health Fair. The event, which is free and open to the general public, will be held on Sunday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Community Hall, 514 - 52nd Street, West New York, NJ.
Free health tests and screenings will include:
Blood Pressure & Pulse
Blood test for Diabetes (A1c)
Cholesterol screening
Percent of oxygen in the blood
Pulmonary Function Test
Vision Screenings
Glaucoma Screenings
Dental Screenings
Free information will also be provided about:
Alzheimer’s & Dementia
Mental Health
Sleep Disturbance
Several physicians will also be in attendance to answer questions. Attendees will also receive free samples and giveaways.
For more information, please call Manny Reyes (201) 424-1201 or Nikki Mederos at (201) 854-5702.
About Lions Club International
Lions Clubs International is the world's largest service club organization with 1.35 million members in more than 46,000 clubs worldwide in more than 206 countries and geographic areas. Founded in 1917, Lions Clubs are best known for fighting blindness, but Lions Club members also volunteer for many different kinds of community projects – including caring for the environment, feeding the hungry and aiding seniors and the disabled.
ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH PALISADES MEDICAL CENTERHackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is located at 7600 River Road in North Bergen, NJ, and it serves a population of 450,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, and it features a 206-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. Palisades Medical Center is the largest employer in its service area with more than 1,300 employees. It has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, please call 201-854-5000 or visit palisadesmedical.org.
