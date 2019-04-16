West New York Cuban Lions Club Health Fair Set for April 28 by

(West New York, NJ) -- The West New York Cuban Lions Club has teamed with Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center to present its annual Community Health Fair. The event, which is free and open to the general public, will be held on Sunday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Community Hall, 514 - 52nd Street, West New York, NJ.

Free health tests and screenings will include:

Blood Pressure & Pulse

Blood test for Diabetes (A1c)

Cholesterol screening

Percent of oxygen in the blood

Pulmonary Function Test

Vision Screenings

Glaucoma Screenings

Dental Screenings

Free information will also be provided about:

Alzheimer’s & Dementia

Mental Health

Sleep Disturbance

Several physicians will also be in attendance to answer questions. Attendees will also receive free samples and giveaways.

For more information, please call Manny Reyes (201) 424-1201 or Nikki Mederos at (201) 854-5702.

About Lions Club International

Lions Clubs International is the world's largest service club organization with 1.35 million members in more than 46,000 clubs worldwide in more than 206 countries and geographic areas. Founded in 1917, Lions Clubs are best known for fighting blindness, but Lions Club members also volunteer for many different kinds of community projects – including caring for the environment, feeding the hungry and aiding seniors and the disabled.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH PALISADES MEDICAL CENTER

