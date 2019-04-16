Daniel Finch, MD, Named Vice President of Population Health Strategies by

Tuesday, April 16 2019 @ 07:43 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

and Director of Psychiatric Urgent Care Services for Care Plus NJ, Inc.

Former Hackensack University Medical Center Psychiatrist Joins Community-Based Integrated Primary and Behavioral Health Care Provider

Paramus, N.J. (April 15, 2019) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, has named Daniel Finch, MD the Vice President of Population Health Strategies and Director of Psychiatric Urgent Care Services.

In his new role, Dr. Finch will lead the team that offers clinical urgent care psychiatric services as well as lead the development of business relationships and processes. He will focus on delivering person-centered health solutions to specific population age groups, engaging and maintaining strong industry relationships within the customer-base, and overall marketplace, to foster strong strategic relationships in accordance with the policies and standards established by CarePlus.

“Dr. Finch has consistently demonstrated his extraordinary leadership in psychiatric care and recognizes the vital role that community-based providers play in ensuring individuals get the coordinated and integrated care they need,” said Joe Masciandaro, President and CEO, Care Plus NJ, Inc. “His compassion, commitment and full understanding of the range of physical, psychological, medical and social issues that individuals face makes him the perfect candidate for this role. With the addition of his professional expertise, CarePlus will not only enrich its psychiatric services but we will further improve the health and wellness of the communities we serve.”

Dr. Finch is board-certified in adult psychiatry; however, he has extensive experience treating across all ages, from patients in early childhood to patients in the geriatric population. Prior to joining CarePlus, Dr. Finch served as the Director of Emergency Psychiatric Services at Hackensack University Medical Center from 2016 to 2018. He first joined Hackensack University Medical Center in 2012 as an Attending Psychiatrist. In addition to his new role at CarePlus, Dr. Finch currently serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Health at Seton Hall Hackensack School of Medicine and was also a Rutgers NJMS Residency Site Coordinator at Hackensack University Medical Center and has served as an Associate Clinical Professor at Rutgers NJMS since 2013.

“CarePlus is truly a patient-centered organization,” said Dr. Finch. “The staff at CarePlus are unique in that they are sincere and fully dedicated to providing the most comprehensive services to the community in a compassionate and caring way. In addition to that, the variety of services offered at CarePlus allows me to utilize the full range of my skillset, helping a larger population of people. I am thrilled to be a part of the CarePlus team.”

Dr. Finch completed his medical school training at UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and completed his residency at UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical / Cooper University Hospital’s Psychiatry Residency Program. Named one of Bergen County’s 2018 “Top Doctors” and awarded “Most-Inspiring Faculty Member” by Rutgers Residents in 2017, Dr. Finch has authored several publications and led numerous presentations that focus on psychiatry and medication as well as substance use disorders, particularly alcohol and opioid use disorders, including, most recently, a piece in Psychiatric Annals titled “Unlocking the Locked-in Syndrome: Capacity Evaluation and a Multidisciplinary Approach to Care”.

Additionally, Dr. Finch serves on a number of professional organizations and committees. He is an active member in the American Psychiatric Association (APA) and the New Jersey Psychiatric Association (NJPA). He also serves on the Bergen County Mental Health Board’s subcommittee: Systems Review Committee (SRC), in which he collaborates with members of nearly all organizations offering mental health services within Bergen County to improve the quality of care delivered to persons who suffer from mental illness. Dr. Finch currently resides in Wyckoff, New Jersey.

About CarePlus

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

Advertisement