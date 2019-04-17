Menendez, Booker Announce Nearly $3M to Improve Maternal and Child Health Care Across NJ by

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health policy, and Cory Booker today announced $2,901,836 in federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support maternal and child health services in the state.

“New Jersey families deserve quality healthcare, no matter their zip code,” said Sen. Menendez, “From prenatal care to immunization to special health needs, this funding is crucial to improving health care services for low-income families throughout the state. Despite the Trump Administration’s threats to our healthcare system, I’ll keep fighting so New Jersey’s families can access the affordable health care services they deserve.”

“This federal funding for New Jersey is critical to ensuring that mothers and children have access to the healthcare they need and deserve,” said Sen. Booker. “Now, more than ever, we must work to increase accessibility and expand affordability for comprehensive preventative care for women, children, and families.”

