TECH TALKS @ NY AUTO SHOW

Tuesday, April 16 2019 @ 06:05 PM EDT

Exploring Disruptive Technologies and Smart City Mobility

The New York International Auto Show is hosting two fast-paced panel discussions featuring former GM Vice Chair, Steve Girsky, and current managing partner of VectoIQ, Lyft/Motivate, and directors of the C2SMART University Transportation Center at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering.

The Tech Talks take place on Thursday, April 18 at the Javits Center and comprise presentations and panel discussions on smart city mobility and disruptive transportation technologies set to revolutionize urban and exurban transportation.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

1.) Disruptive Technologies for Transportation

10:05 am - 10:40 am

Moderator:

Joseph Chow, Deputy Director of the C2SMART Center at NYU Tandon

Panel:

Caroline Samponaro -- Head of Bike, Scooter & Pedestrian Policy at Lyft/Motivate

Su Sanni -- founder and CEO of transportation startup DollarRide, in a lively exploration of:

The micro-mobility trend and how Lyft-owned Motivate, the largest bike-sharing network in the U.S. is helping to drive the scooter and bike boom in cities nationwide

How DollarRide's app-based service is serving NYC's transportation deserts

The possibilities for achieving a fully autonomous-vehicle city

Whether a mixed autonomous city (some driver and some non-driver vehicles) is feasible

The role of disruptive technology in improving mobility in urban areas

2.) Making Cities Smarter: Using Tech to Enhance Urban Mobility

11:50 am - 12:25 pm

How are connected vehicle technology and other systems transforming urban transportation? What is the role of connected devices in solving urban congestion and improving mobility?

Moderator:

Stephen Girsky -- Managing Partner of mobility consultancy VectoIQ and former board member and Vice Chairman of General Motors, tackles these questions with a panel and presentations featuring:

Panel:

Kaan Ozbay -- Professor at NYU Tandon and Director of the C2SMART Center

Stephen Smyth -- CEO of smart-city technology company Coord

Ro Gupta -- CEO of Brooklyn-based automotive-mobility startup Carmera

Tech Talks @the New York Auto Show is open to all registered media and industry.

