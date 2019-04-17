Westfeld Garden State Plaza launches bergenPAC Partnership with Vic Dibitetto Meet & Greet by

Tuesday, April 16 2019

(Englewood, New Jersey-April 15, 2019) Bergen Performing Arts Center is proud to announce a new partnership with the Westfield Garden State Plaza.

Comedian Vic Dibitetto will take photos with fans in the Restaurant District of the mall on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4 to 5 p.m. to kick off the initiative. The Garden State Plaza is holding an Instagram contest (Instagram.com/gsplaza) to let one lucky fan cut the line at the Meet & Greet while also winning two tickets to Dibitetto’s Nov. 15 performance at bergenPAC.

The partnership will present free weekly family events every Saturday throughout 2019 and include popular shows, sing-a-longs and character meet and greets. The first one will be Bubble Trouble on April 27 with 30-minute shows at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12p.m. and 1 p.m. For a full calendar, visit www.westfield.com/gardenstateplaza.

The renowned Performing Arts School at bergenPAC will hold auditions for its summer musical this May and perform flash mobs at the mall to celebrate Halloween and promote their summer and winter musicals.

“bergenPAC’s nonprofit mission is to make the performing arts accessible to everyone in the community, and this partnership will help our programs reach an even wider audience,” bergenPAC President & CEO Dominic Roncace said. “We appreciate the Westfield Garden State Plaza for recognizing the value that bergenPAC brings to the region’s cultural landscape.”

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

(201) 227-1030

www.bergenpac.org

www.ticketmaster.com

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

About Westfield Garden State Plaza

