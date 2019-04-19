Valley Named Among World’s Best Hospitals by

Thursday, April 18 2019 @ 08:34 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey, April 15, 2019 — The Valley Hospital has been named one of the world’s best hospitals by Newsweek in its inaugural World’s Best Hospitals 2019 list.

The World’s Best Hospitals 2019 ranking lists the 1,000 best hospitals in 11 countries: USA, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Australia and Israel.

Valley is one of only five N.J. hospitals and 250 U.S. hospitals featured on the list, and is ranked as the 104th best hospital in the U.S.

“We are honored to be considered among the best hospitals in the world,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “Valley is committed to providing high-quality care and service to our patients and their families through our specialized programs and distinctive technologies, as well as through our partnerships with Cleveland Clinic’s Heart & Vascular Institute and Mount Sinai Health System. This recognition is a testament to the innovative work of our doctors, nurses and staff in delivering an exceptional patient experience.”

The World’s Best Hospitals 2019 list, created by Newsweek Media Group and Statista Inc., selected the 11 countries to survey for this list based on standard of living/life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals and data availability. The 1,000 hospitals recognized were selected based on recommendations from medical professionals, patient survey results and medical performance indicators. The complete rankings and methodology can be found here: https://www.newsweek.com/best-hospitals-2019/united-states.



According to Statista Inc., earning the World’s Best Hospitals distinction reinforces Valley as a hospital both respected among its peers and valued by its patients.

About The Valley Hospital

The Valley Hospital, a 431-bed, acute care, not-for-profit hospital located in Ridgewood, NJ, is part of Valley Health System, which also includes Valley Home Care and Valley Medical Group. Valley is the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions, including the Gold Seals of Approval from The Joint Commission in 8 clinical areas. Valley has been recognized by Healthgrades with the America's 250 Best Hospitals Award™; as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals Awards in the areas of Stroke Care, General Surgery and Gastrointestinal Care; and with Excellence Awards for Neurosciences, Cranial Neurosurgery, Stroke Care, Gastrointestinal Care, General Surgery and Critical Care. Valley has also held Magnet® recognition – the nursing profession’s highest honor awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center – since 2003. Valley is a cardiovascular affiliate of the Cleveland Clinic Heart and Vascular Institute, and an academic and clinical affiliate of the Mount Sinai Health System. Key services include cardiology, oncology, women’s and children’s services, emergency care, orthopedics and neurosciences.

For more information, please visit www.ValleyHealth.com, and follow Valley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

