HUD AWARDS $125,000 TO FIGHT HOUSING DISCRIMINATION IN NEW JERSEY

New Jersey – To help end housing discrimination, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today awarded $125,000 to Citizen Action of New Jersey to confront violations of the nation's landmark Fair Housing Act (see grant chart below).

HUD’s grants are provided through the Department’s Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP) to help people who believe they have been victims of housing discrimination and to educate the public and housing providers on fair housing laws.

“Even though the Fair Housing Act became the law of the land 51 years ago, housing discrimination continues to this day,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “HUD will continue to confront housing discrimination in all its forms and advance our mission of safe, affordable housing free from discrimination.”

“HUD remains vigilant and true to its mission; to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities that are free from discrimination,” said Lynne Patton, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey. “These grants, awarded to long-time, proven partners, will serve as HUD’s eyes and ears in vulnerable communities, and continue to enforce fairness in housing at all income levels.”

HUD’s FHIP grants support a wide range of fair housing enforcement, education and outreach activities. These grants allow the groups to provide fair housing enforcement through testing in the rental and sales markets, to file fair housing complaints to HUD, and to conduct investigations. Additionally, the education and outreach activities these organizations conduct also help to educate the public, housing providers and local governments about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.

FHIP grants are provided under three categories:

Private Enforcement Initiative grants (PEI) - These awards help nonprofit fair housing enforcement organizations carry out investigations and other enforcement activities to prevent or eliminate discriminatory housing practices.



Education and Outreach Initiative grants (EOI) - HUD awards these grants to groups that educate the public and housing providers about their rights and responsibilities under federal law or state and local fair housing laws that are substantially equivalent to the Fair Housing Act. for these activities.



Fair Housing Organizations Initiative grants (FHOI) - HUD awards these grants to help build the capacity and effectiveness of non-profit fair housing organizations to continue and enhance enforcement of the Fair Housing Act.

Persons who believe they have experienced discrimination may file a complaint by contacting HUD's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at (800) 669-9777 (voice) or (800) 927-9275 (TTY).

2018 FHIP AWARD WINNER

State: New Jersey

Recipient: Citizen Action of New Jersey

Grant Type: EOI

Amount: $125,000

HUD's mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all.

