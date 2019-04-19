URBAN-SUBURBAN LIVING MINUTES FROM NJ GOLD COAST MAKES CLIFFSIDE PARK A DRAW FOR TODAY’S HOMEBUYERS by

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J., April 17th 2019 – One Park, the upscale condominium in Cliffside Park, has quickly made its mark on the New Jersey Gold Coast housing scene. The 14-story building is the first large scale luxury building to open in this Bergen County borough in a generation and its sales success is validation of Cliffside Park’s ascension into a preferred residential destination for buyers from both sides of the Hudson River.

It’s also indicative of a larger trend that’s building steam in today’s real estate market. While the growing popularity of City living in places such as Ft. Lee and Jersey City in New Jersey, and Long Island City in New York City is certainly well documented, there’s also a significant segment of buying public heading in the opposite direction and choosing to reside in inner ring municipalities that provide both a slice of an urban lifestyle and the high quality of life of the suburbs.

On New Jersey’s Gold Coast this shift can be seen by the many bypassing the expensive “City-centric” lifestyle in Hudson County and moving to hidden Bergen County residential treasures that still provide access to vibrant downtown centers, shopping and lifestyle services and a commuter-friendly location a short trip from Manhattan’s work centers, but offer a more relaxed, quiet hometown environment.

Such is the case in Cliffside Park which is located high atop The New Jersey Palisades Cliffs overlooking the vibrant Hudson Riverfront district below and a short trip to Manhattan. Conveniently situated between the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel, and just minutes from NY Waterway ferry service into New York City in Edgewater and Weehawken, Cliffside Park has seen a surge in many families and young couples moving to the area.

This influx of new residents in the Borough has been further amplified by a large number of professionals relocating and establishing roots for employment at major companies such as LG, which is building a brand new 27-acre headquarter in nearby Englewood Cliffs, as well as the upcoming American Dream, an entertainment, recreation and shopping mega-center expected to open this spring in East Rutherford. This has unquestionably cemented Cliffside Park as the leader of the next generation of desired residential addresses near New Jersey’s Hudson River waterfront.

The advancement of Cliffside Park into a fashionable “Gold Coast” neighborhood can initially be seen along Anderson Avenue – affectionately referred to as “The Avenue” – as it stretches along the borough’s eastern border. With updated and modern storefronts, Anderson Avenue is adding a new wave retailers and eateries to existing establishments to serve a growing clientele which includes everything from Italian to Turkish. The result is an appealing suburban/urban environment and “City-centric” ambiance. An eclectic offering of dining, shopping and waterfront recreational and nightlife pursuits are also just minutes away along famed River Road and in Edgewater, Weehawken, North Bergen and Hoboken.

With its popularity growing, Cliffside Park is currently experiencing a bit of a development surge, with new residential projects that provide an upscale living environment that rivals counterparts in Hoboken, Jersey City Manhattan and Long Island City. The rush is being led by One Park which has been developed by DMG Investments on the edge of the Palisades Cliffs with uninterrupted views of the Manhattan skyline. The first buyers started moving into the building in October, 2018. One Park features 204 luxury condominium homes.

Designed by Architectura, with interior spaces curated by VLDG, One Park features a glass window wall facade that incorporates elements of the building’s unique location and amplifies a sense of privacy and security. The stunning building features a mix of one- to four-bedroom homes ranging from 752 to 2,983 square-feet. The condominiums are fully customizable with interior features and selections that create a luxury living environment perfectly tailored to each buyer’s personal lifestyle. Each residence has private outdoor space. The homes are priced from the $500,000s and available for immediate occupancy.

“One Park has delivered a new, modern living experience to Cliffside Park that quickly resonated with buyers,” said Jacky He, CEO of DMG Investments. “This is one of the most unique sites along the New Jersey Gold Coast and purchasers have been drawn to the opportunity to own a luxury home in a building with a wealth of resort-like amenities and an unrivaled cliff side location with easy access into Manhattan, all at a price point that’s incredibly attractive when compared to similar new developments in Hudson County and New York City.”

Residences at One Park are equipped with opulent and comfortable finishes. Bedroom suites are calm sanctuaries for rest and relaxation, with floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with light. Spa-inspired master bathrooms are adorned with a freestanding sculpted tub, large open shower, porcelain flooring and richly-toned wall tiles. Many homes boast majestic views of New York City and the Hudson River.

The dramatic elegance and sophistication of One Park are further enhanced by its more than 25,000 square feet of hotel-like indoor and outdoor amenities. These will include a 24-hour attended front desk, an Aquatic Center featuring an indoor 55-foot heated pool with sauna and steam rooms and adjoining outdoor sun deck; private furnished roof deck including dining terrace with grilling stations, fire pits, intimate seating areas and outdoor movie theater. There’s also a state-of-the-art fitness center with private Pilates room, squash court, golf simulator, children’s playroom, pet spa, guest suites and a secure parking garage with a fully-automated Unitronics system. Also expected is a resident’s-only shuttle bus directly into midtown Manhattan.

Three model homes are open at One Park, providing visitors the opportunity to see first-hand its elegant and sophisticated housing styles. For additional information on One Park, and to tour the building and models, please call 201-633-7600 or visit www.OneParkCondosNJ.com. One Park is located at 320 Adolphus Avenue.

ABOUT DMG INVESTMENTS LLC

Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC (“DMG”) was established in 2013 as the US subsidiary of DoThink Holding Group, a well-known real estate developer in China.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.

