ONE RIVER ANNOUNCES FIRST ANNUAL EMERGING ARTIST AWARD

Thursday, April 18 2019

Posted in News & Views

28-Year-Old Cameron Welch to Display, Receive Award On Eve of Frieze New York Art Fair

ENGLEWOOD, NJ – April, 2019 -- One River, a network of schools that teach art and design through the lens of living artists, today announced that Cameron Welch will be the recipient of its first Emerging Art Award on April 30 in New York City. Welch, whose work combines mosaic tile with a myriad other materials, processes and images, will receive a $5,000 grant from One River School, and will display a new body of work April 30 through May 2 in conjunction with receiving the award.

“We have created the One River Emerging Art Award to recognize artists who are early in their careers and creating innovative artwork” said Matt Ross, the founder and CEO of One River, which opened its 10th art school recently in Woodbury, NY. “I am inspired by Cameron’s work and the sheer determination that he and so many other emerging artists demonstrate by committing their lives to creating art. This is another step that allows One River School to educate beyond our classrooms and we are thrilled to produce Cameron’s first solo New York show during the week of the Frieze Art Fair, so that people from around the world who are visiting New York can engage with the art and help us celebrate the contributions Cameron is already making to the art world.”

Welch currently has a solo exhibition “MONOLITH” at Nino Mier Gallery in Los Angeles and has been featured in group exhibitions in Sweden, Belgium and New York already this year. His work has earned praise for creating a modern-day mythology through the use of discarded and often nostalgic items, such as CDs, together with various paints and styles.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive this award from One River School,” said Welch, a native of Indianapolis. “The prospect of enriching the lives of young people by connecting them to contemporary art is an invaluable one. I believe One River School accomplishes just that. I am beyond thrilled to be collaborating with such an impactful organization.”

One River’s Emerging Art Award will be presented during the opening on April 30, of a three-day display of Welch’s new works at 198 Allen St. from April 30 to May 2.

About One River: Founded by Matt Ross in September of 2012 “one river” west of New York City, One River School of Art + Design is transforming art education in America. Today, One River’s innovative program teaches thousands of students in 10 schools across five states with many more openings on the horizon. One River School has developed a proprietary method for teaching art and digital design programs to students of all ages in state-of-the-art facilities.

One River’s process allows students of all ages to have more fun, make inspiring artwork, develop new friendships and grow their art making skills along the way. The school’s exhibition program has become a national taste-maker for emerging artists across the country. Exhibitions are presented in One River School galleries our national series supports working artists and is in line with our mission to create more awareness for contemporary art.

