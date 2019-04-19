Vantage Health System’s 21st Annual Golf Outing by

Benefiting People of All Ages in NJ

Struggling with Mental Illness, Addictions, Developmental Disabilities and Alzheimer Disease

Monday August 5, 2019

10am Registration Opens

12:30pm Shotgun Start

Cocktails & Dinner to Follow

White Beeches Golf & Country Club

70 Haworth Dr.

Haworth, NJ 07641

(Englewood, New Jersey – April 17, 2018) Vantage Health System presents their 21st Annual Golf Classic to be held on Monday August 5, 2019 at White Beeches Golf and Country Club. This event will directly benefit children, teens & adults in NJ struggling with addiction, mental illness, developmental disabilities and Alzheimer Disease.

For 60 years, Vantage Health System (VHS), a non for profit, 501 (c) (3), has provided a comprehensive range of residential, community based mental health, addiction, development disabilities and eldercare treatment services to individual and families throughout Bergen County, NJ, including homeless adults and families. Vantage Health System serves over 3,000 individuals in outpatient sites in Dumont and Englewood and residential services throughout Bergen County. Vantage serves children and teens with emotional problems, adults with mental illnesses, developmental disabilities, and Alzheimer’s disease. The funds from this event will continue to save and change lives of residents in our community. Please consider supporting this event by joining in the fun & playing golf or subscribing to one of the sponsorships.

For More Information Contact: Dave Griffith at 201.567.0500 x 3259

About Vantage Health System:

Vantage Health System was founded in 1957 in Bergen County as a private not for profit 501 (C) 3 charitable organization with community based facilities and programs providing services to children, adolescents, adults and elders with mental health, addiction, developmental and eldercare challenges. Offering a full range of clinical services designed to help people meet life’s challenges, no one is turned away due to lack of income. For access to care or more information, please call 201-567-0059 or visit our website: www.vantagenj.org.

