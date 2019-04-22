The Community Chest to Hold Second Annual Women's Leadership and Scholarship Luncheon by

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; April 22, 2019) -- Join The Community Chest in honoring women's contributions to philanthropy, education, and society in the area at the second annual Women’s Leadership Luncheon and Scholarship Ceremony, “Toasting the Elizabeths: Celebrating Women Leaders in Bergen County". The luncheon will be held on Thursday, May 16 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Elisabeth Morrow School, in The Music Room in Morrow House, located at 435 Lydecker Street, Englewood, New Jersey.

Tickets are $65 per person or $85 per patron. To RSVP, call 201-568-7474. Purchase tickets online at bit.ly/2019WomenLeadershipLuncheon. Checks may be made out to The Community Chest and sent to 122 South Van Brunt Street, Englewood, New Jersey 07631.

Celebrating Women's Leadership

The luncheon celebrates these women and the leadership they demonstrated throughout their lives: Elizabeth Cutter Morrow, the founding board chair of The Community Chest during the Great Depression, who lived in Englewood; Elisabeth Morrow Morgan, the founder of the Elisabeth Morrow School, who grew up in Englewood; and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, a leader in the suffragette movement and a Tenafly resident. The event is sponsored in partnership with The Elisabeth Morrow School, Temple Sinai, Westy's Storage, and the Women's Rights Information Center.

“The Community Chest is excited to present this second annual luncheon and celebrate the lives of three Elizabeths, extraordinary women from this area, who used their talent and intellect to make invaluable contributions to the community. We are honored to have been launched by a woman with the wisdom and depth of Elizabeth Cutter Morrow and to live in an area that was the home of Elisabeth Morrow Morgan and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Join us for an inspirational afternoon celebrating women in our community," said Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director, The Community Chest.

Trailblazing Community Leaders to Speak

The program presents three honored guest speakers representing a range of professional backgrounds with exemplary leadership credentials. Dr. Arthorine Walker, a long time resident of Englewood, is an educator at the Englewood Public Schools. Dr. Walker is known as the "go to person" when someone is in need. With a reputation for her compassion and generosity toward her neighbors, she helps people in need of food, clothing and shelter, and other necessities.

Tami Luchow is a resident of Bergen County and a life-long champion for diversity and inclusion. She uses her own life experiences as she travels the country and the world as an inspirational speaker and writer. She was a journalist with NBC News and once competed on an international circuit, as a ski racer. Luchow is a changemaker and an activist for People with Disabilities, visible and invisible, and their families, and the founder of the non-profit Care For Life and Limb.

Molly Craig Berry serves on the Englewood Board of Education and is the parent of three children in the public schools. She is an active volunteer with the Recreation Department, a passionate child advocate, and a long time member of the Consulate General of Guiana.

Leadership Scholarship Award

The luncheon marks the second year The Community Chest is awarding women’s leadership scholarships to two seniors graduating from a local high school, who have demonstrated outstanding leadership abilities. Each recipient will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Through a highly competitive process, applications will be vetted by a group of women leaders, who have volunteered to judge applications submitted by students from all of the public and private high schools in eastern Bergen County.

Support

The Community Chest welcomes donations from the public to recognize the work of these women. Contributions of any amount to support the scholarships and the event may be sent by check with payment made out to The Community Chest, located at 122 South Van Brunt Street, Englewood, New Jersey 07631. Visit The Chest's web site, www.thecommunitychestebc.org, for more information about this event and the organization's mission and work.

About The Community Chest

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 86 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact executive director Shelly Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.

For further information about The Chest, visit www.thecommunitychestebc.org/ or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization’s activities on Facebook and Twitter.

Photo caption: Elizabeth Cutter Morrow, The Community Chest

