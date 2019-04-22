Jumper at Ikea, Paramus by

Upon arrival, officers located the body of a 58 year old female from Garfield, NJ on the Route 17 side of the building at the foot of the Ikea parking garage. The victim was found by a worker of the parking lot sweeper service. Detectives from the Paramus Police Department and Bergen County Prosecutors Office, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriffs Crime Scene Unit, conducted the investigation. Detectives were able to determine that the victim had driven to the top of the Ikea parking garage sometime after 7:00 pm on Sunday night. At some point, she locked the car that she had arrived in and jumped from the top floor of the garage. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and at this time it is believed that no other persons were involved.

