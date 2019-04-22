Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Monday, April 22 2019 @ 08:27 PM EDT
Jumper at Ikea, Paramus

On Monday, April 22, 2019 at 4:41 am the Paramus Police Department responded to a report of a body in the parking lot of the Ikea Shopping Complex located at Route 17 and Route 4 in Paramus.

Upon arrival, officers located the body of a 58 year old female from Garfield, NJ on the Route 17 side of the building at the foot of the Ikea parking garage. The victim was found by a worker of the parking lot sweeper service. Detectives from the Paramus Police Department and Bergen County Prosecutors Office, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriffs Crime Scene Unit, conducted the investigation. Detectives were able to determine that the victim had driven to the top of the Ikea parking garage sometime after 7:00 pm on Sunday night. At some point, she locked the car that she had arrived in and jumped from the top floor of the garage. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and at this time it is believed that no other persons were involved.

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg

Chief of Police

Paramus Police Department

O-201-262-3400

[email protected]
