Donate Life Month Celebrated at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center
(North Bergen, NJ) – Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center raised the NJ Sharing Network’s Donate Life flag to pay tribute to organ and tissue donors and to raise awareness of the life-saving and life-restoring value of organ and tissue donation. The Donate Life flag that will remain raised for the month of April at Palisades Medical Center.
Currently, there are 117,000 people on the national organ transplant waiting list. Instituted by Donate Life America and its partnering organizations in 2003, the month features local, regional and national activities to encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors -- and to honor those who save lives through donation.
Anyone, regardless of age or medical history, can sign up to be a donor. In-person organ donor registration is available at local Motor Vehicle Commission agencies.
Visit www.registerme.org/Palisades to register online.
PHOTO CAPTION
Standing with the Donate Life flag that is now raised on the campus of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center are (left-to-right) Aaron A. Stein, M.D., chief medical officer; Heather Veltre, MS, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer; Nikki Mederos, director of External Affairs; Kelly Bonventre, hospital services manager of NJ Sharing Network; Sharon Lawson-Davis, JD, BA, BSN, RN, CPHQ, HACP, CHC, director of Quality; Lorna R. Schneider, DNP, MSN, APN, BC, RN, CCRN, ACNS, CCNS, APN, clinical director/coordinator of ICU/PCU; and Anthony J. Passannante, Jr., M.D., FACC, president and chief hospital executive.About HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH Palisades Medical CenterHackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is located at 7600 River Road in North Bergen, NJ, and it serves a population of 450,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, and it features a 206-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. Palisades Medical Center is the largest employer in its service area with more than 1,300 employees. It has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, please call 201-854-5000 or visit palisadesmedical.org.
