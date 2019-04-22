Donate Life Month Celebrated at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center by

Monday, April 22 2019 @ 06:23 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(North Bergen, NJ) – Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center raised the NJ Sharing Network’s Donate Life flag to pay tribute to organ and tissue donors and to raise awareness of the life-saving and life-restoring value of organ and tissue donation. The Donate Life flag that will remain raised for the month of April at Palisades Medical Center.

Currently, there are 117,000 people on the national organ transplant waiting list. Instituted by Donate Life America and its partnering organizations in 2003, the month features local, regional and national activities to encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors -- and to honor those who save lives through donation.

Anyone, regardless of age or medical history, can sign up to be a donor. In-person organ donor registration is available at local Motor Vehicle Commission agencies.

Visit www.registerme.org/Palisades to register online.

PHOTO CAPTION

Standing with the Donate Life flag that is now raised on the campus of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center are (left-to-right) Aaron A. Stein, M.D., chief medical officer; Heather Veltre, MS, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer; Nikki Mederos, director of External Affairs; Kelly Bonventre, hospital services manager of NJ Sharing Network; Sharon Lawson-Davis, JD, BA, BSN, RN, CPHQ, HACP, CHC, director of Quality; Lorna R. Schneider, DNP, MSN, APN, BC, RN, CCRN, ACNS, CCNS, APN, clinical director/coordinator of ICU/PCU; and Anthony J. Passannante, Jr., M.D., FACC, president and chief hospital executive.

Advertisement