The Garden Club of Harrington Park Perennial Plant Sale by

Monday, April 22 2019 @ 06:34 PM EDT

Harrington Park Borough Hall Parking Lot

Herring Street & Harriet Avenue

Harrington Park, NJ

The GCHP's Perennial Plant Sale will feature a wide selection of premium nursery stock plus lots of “Home Growns” direct from GC members’ gardens. Choices will include old time favorites plus new unique varieties for both shady and sunny locations with an emphasis on "deer resistant".



Have questions about which plants might suit your garden? Garden Club Members will be on hand to suggest and advise which plants will thrive where, in which situations or exposures.

There will also be a “Garden Treasure Table” where you might find a decorative pot, a garden book, or maybe a garden tool. And enjoy a free cup of coffee and a slice of the yummiest crumb cake while you browse.

From Favorites to the Unique, for both Sun & Shade



NURSERY STOCK +HOME GROWN

DON'T MISS THIS FABULOUS SALE!

