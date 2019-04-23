Valley Receives New Gifts Totaling $10 Million For The New Valley Hospital in Paramus by

April 23, 2019 Ridgewood, NJ — The Valley Hospital Foundation has received six gifts totaling $10 million to support the construction of The New Valley Hospital in Paramus, New Jersey – adding to the $35 million in gift support announced last August. These new gifts represent families and volunteer groups who have long supported Valley, in some cases for generations. The gifts include two $3 million gifts – from the Luckow Family and the Valley Hospital Auxiliary, and four $1 million gifts – from Joseph and Lya Pfeifer, Victor and Susan Wortmann, Peter and Martha Marron, and an anonymous donor.

“This significant support, early in our fundraising efforts for the new hospital, is so important,” said David Bohan, Chief Development Officer for The Valley Hospital Foundation. “Through their gifts, these donors send a strong message that this project is essential in serving the healthcare needs of the community for generations to come.”

In January 2018, Valley announced plans to develop a new hospital that will be part of a comprehensive healthcare campus developed on 40 acres off Winters Avenue in Paramus. The new hospital will be co-located with Valley’s same-day-surgery, oncology and outpatient women’s and children’s services. Philanthropic support will comprise approximately 20 percent of the new hospital project cost.

“We are very grateful to these donors for believing in Valley and supporting this project,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of Valley Health System. “Since the mid-1940s, even before the hospital opened its doors, Valley has greatly benefited from philanthropic support. We look forward to continuing this partnership with our community as we build a state-of-the-art in-patient hospital in Paramus.”

Wyckoff residents Robert and Audrey Luckow, and their daughter and son-in-law Stefanie and Adam Hawkinson, have been loyal supporters of Valley through two generations. The Luckow Pavilion on Winters Avenue in Paramus, which will be an integral part of the new healthcare campus, was built in 2002 through a generous gift from Bob and Audrey Luckow.

“Through this gift, the Luckow family is pleased to continue our support toward the growth and future long-term service of Valley to our community," said Bob Luckow of the family's new $3 million gift toward the hospital project. The family has a long tradition in Paramus – Bob was born and raised there, and his wife Audrey and their daughter Stefanie have taught in the Paramus School District.

The Valley Hospital Auxiliary was formed in 1944 to help build The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, which opened in 1951. Since then, the Auxiliary, through their over 14 branches located throughout northern New Jersey, has raised more than $18 million toward various hospital improvements and health and wellness programs. As they mark their 75th anniversary of service and philanthropy to Valley this year, the Auxiliary members voted to continue their tradition with a $3 million gift commitment toward Valley's newest hospital project.

"Since 1944, The Valley Hospital Auxiliary has supported critical hospital programs that have touched and improved the lives of thousands of patients and their families in our community. This commitment of providing world-class healthcare continues with our newest pledge of $3 million towards The New Valley Hospital in Paramus," said Jean Meloro, President of the Auxiliary.

Joseph and Lya Pfeifer of Wyckoff gave Valley their $1 million gift because, according to Joe, “The New Valley Hospital will be a vital addition to the community. By directing our donation to this important project, we feel we can make a significant impact on the quality of healthcare provided to our family, friends, and neighbors.” In addition to their generous personal philanthropy, Joe volunteers his services and business acumen as a Trustee of The Valley Hospital Foundation and Lya is a devoted member of Valley's Women For Health Program.

Victor and Susan Wortmann made a $1 million commitment in support of The New Valley Hospital in Paramus, “so that future generations will continue to benefit from Valley’s legacy of caring.” The Saddle River couple have been engaged Valley supporters and volunteers for more than twenty-five years – Vic currently serves as The Valley Hospital Foundation’s Chairman, and Susan is an active member of Women for Health.

For the better part of three generations, the Marron family has been an integral part of Valley. In the same altruistic family fashion, Peter and Martha Marron, who live in Ho-Ho-Kus, have been supporting Valley since 1983, through their philanthropy and Peter's roles on The Valley Hospital Foundation Board. Speaking of their latest gift of $1 million toward the new hospital, Peter Marron said, “We believe in Valley’s continuing vital role in providing healthcare to this region. The Marron family is proud to provide philanthropic support for this important project.”

An anonymous donor wanted to honor longtime Valley physician Joseph P. Pizzurro, M.D. (who passed away in 2016) through a $1 million gift to the new hospital. "Joe was a highly skilled orthopedic surgeon, clinician and a dear friend. Our donation allows us to honor Joe’s legacy, while supporting Valley and a new, modern, state-of-the-art hospital within our community,” said the donor.

With these gifts and support from many other individuals and organizations, The Valley Hospital Foundation has already raised over $50 million towards The New Valley Hospital in Paramus.

To stay updated with the latest news about The New Valley Hospital, visit Valley’s website at TheNewValleyHospital.com, or contact the Foundation directly at 201-291-6300.

