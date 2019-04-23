Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at All Blue Moon Mexican Cafés by

Tuesday, April 23 2019 @ 12:34 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Happy Cinco de Mayo 2019!

Sunday, May 5th

Doors open at 11am

(Englewood, NJ – April 23, 2019) Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at all Blue Moon Mexican Café locations on Sunday, May 5th for an authentic Mexican fiesta! Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army's victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Many people may not know that, but everyone does enjoy celebrating this festive occasion with guacamole, tacos, margaritas and more.

The celebration at Blue Moon Mexican Café locations begins at Fiesta Hour on Friday and continues all weekend long featuring live bands & DJ's in Englewood and Wyckoff on Friday 5/3 & Saturday 5/4. All leading up to Cinco De Mayo - Sunday May 5th when the doors open at 11am with Mariachi Bands (5pm -8pm), drink specials, featured margaritas, and giveaways sponsored by DosXX, Corona, Patron and Lunazul. Every day is a fiesta at Blue Moon, but Cinco de Mayo makes for an even greater fiesta and a kick off to summer celebration as well! So, grab your friends & family to celebrate this delicious occasion and enjoy some authentic Mexican food, topped off with a Corona or two!

About Blue Moon Mexican Café: Blue Moon Mexican Café, established in 1987, is where Life is a Fiesta Every Day. Each location has its own unique ambiance offering authentic and eclectic Mexican cuisine sourced from top quality vendors and farmers using the freshest ingredients in the 90% scratch kitchen. Blue Moon is known for their special events, live music, daily specials and Happy Hour serving an extensive bar selection including craft beers, home-made sangrias, and award-winning margaritas using an assortment of premium liquor making. Blue Moon Mexican Café the premiere casual meeting place to enjoy live entertainment watch sporting events with family and friends.

Each location offers Delivery & Pick Up, Children’s Menu, Private Rooms for Events and Celebrations, and Off Premise Catering. Blue Moon Mexican Café is located in Englewood, Woodcliff Lake, Wyckoff and Bronxville, New York. For Menus to order online, Weekly Events and Live Entertainment updates visit bluemoonmexicancafe.com or download the bluemoonmexicancafe app at ITunes.

Englewood

23 E. Palisade Avenue

Englewood, NJ 07631

Phone: 201.541.0600

Monday -Thursday 11:30AM - 11pm Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-Midnight Sunday 11:00AM-11:00pm

Woodcliff Lake

42 Kinderkamack Road

Phone: 201.782.9500

Monday -Thursday 11:30AM - 10:00PM Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-11:00PM Sunday 11:00AM - 10:00PM

Wyckoff

327 Franklin Avenue

Wyckoff, NJ 07481

Phone: 201.891.1331

Monday & Tuesday 11:30am - 10pm Wednesday - Saturday 11:30am - 11pm Sunday 10:30am - 10pm

Bronxville

7-27 Pondfield Road (corner of Pondfield & Sagamore)

Phone: 914.37.7207

Advertisement