Paranormal Pride focuses on the Spirits of Asbury Park

Tuesday, April 23 2019 @ 12:39 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Kathy Kelly of The Paranormal Museum and Adam Berry of Travel Channel’s Kindred Spirits host the inaugural Paranormal Pride event from Friday May 31 to Sunday June 2 in Asbury Park. Events include investigations at Asbury Park’s most famous haunted locations, cocktail parties, lectures, tours, a gallery reading by world famous Psychic Medium Chip Coffey and much more.

It was that last part that encouraged Kathy Kelly to open Paranormal Books & Curiosities in Asbury Park 11 years ago and add The Paranormal Museum a year later. This year, she is teaming up with 2 of TV”s hottest Paranormal names to create a completely unique event, “ It can be a little scary to admit a fascination with the supernatural. People in the LGBTQ community are used to feeling a little separated. We wanted to create an event that celebrated both communities and encouraged exploration of the paranormal AND Asbury Park. It would be impossible to find 2 better advocates for both the LGBTQ community and the paranormal community than Adam Berry and Chip Coffey. I am so excited to offer this event!”

The event will feature some of Asbury Park’s most famous and infamous local haunts, including the Berkley Oceanfront Hotel and The Paramount Theatre. Long held to be haunted (check those old trip advisors!) by the visitors and rock bands that stayed there over the years, the Berkley has never been officially investigated.

“This place is amazing and the event will do it justice, “ said Adam Berry. “It’s extra special to be doing this during pride, with my friends and my husband Ben.” Ben Berry is an experienced investigator himself, having founded Provincetown Paranormal Research Society in Massachusetts.

Paranormal Pride is a celebration and an opportunity for people to do what they love with who they love. “it isn’t political or even social statement. It is just an opportunity for people to be weird together in a completely safe, fun and open situation. “ said Kelly. “this is our inaugural event. Asbury Park is Paranormal and Asbury Park is Pride, we are thrilled to be doing this here.”

Tickets are on $250 for all weekend events with the Chip Coffey gallery a $60 additional upgraded ticket (you must be have a paranormal pride ticket to attend) and area available on www.paranormalpride.com

