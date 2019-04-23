A Million Dollars to Fund Research for Children Born with Congenital Heart Disease by

Tuesday, April 23 2019 @ 02:28 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Big Hearts to Little Hearts, dedicated to raising awareness and research funds for children born with heart defects - congenital heart disease - hit the million-dollar mark in contributions to The Cardiac Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) with a recent $70,000 check. The grass roots group has had an impact nationally and locally.

Formed in Monmouth County in 2003 by parents of a CHD patient who were concerned more research was needed for this deadliest of birth defects, Big Hearts has funded innovations in Indiana and Miami as well as local communities. CHD kills more children every year than all pediatric cancers combined.

“We are truly grateful to Big Hearts to Little Hearts for its ongoing support of the Cardiac Center at CHOP,” said Joseph Rossano, MD, Chief of the Division of Cardiology at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. “The organization’s support will help power innovative treatments and breakthrough cardiac research”.

Jackson resident Catherine Kern’s 13 year-old daughter Bella was born with Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome, has already undergone 3 heart surgeries and will most likely ultimately need a heart transplant.

“Bella now lives with a single ventricle, or ‘half a heart,’ said Kern. “The work that Big Hearts has done gives us great hope that Bella and so many children like her will have a better alternative than transplant and will be able to survive for a long lifetime.”

The most recent funds to CHOP will help create 3D models of tricuspid valves in CHD patients. Previous donations have supported approximately 25 initiatives at CHOP, including the Fetal Heart Program, Single Ventricle Care, Youth Heart Watch and Adult Congenital Heart Program. Big Hearts to Little Hearts has also contributed funds to Dr. Mark Rodefield in Indiana for the Fontan Blood Pump and to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami for post-op monitoring devices, as well as local programs to supply AED equipment to Brielle and Farmingdale Elementary Schools and Manasquan Recreation Center. Last year, Big Hearts also conducted an awareness campaign urging parents to have their children screened by a pediatric cardiologist in order to prevent sudden cardiac arrest of young athletes.

“We are very motivated because we are parents of children suffering from CHD”, said Lynne Accisano-Stanek of Farmingdale, parent and President of Big Hearts to Little Hearts. “We hope others join us. This could happen to anyone’s child. Together we are working for longer and more comfortable lives for all those with CHD - we call them ‘heart warriors’".

Big Hearts to Little Hearts welcomes everyone to participate in their fundraising events throughout the year. Next up is a Golf Outing May 20 Jumping Brook Country Club, followed by the Dodgeball Tournament in August and the Big Hearts to Little Hearts Walk September 22 in Manasquan. The group also fields teams at Marathons and 8ks in November.

Advertisement