Start your kids’ love of golf this summer at THE NORTHERN TRUST

Make it a family day when the world's top golfers play Liberty National Golf Club this August

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – Golf is a sport the whole family can play, watch and enjoy – so celebrate the last few weeks of your summer this August with a family trip to THE NORTHERN TRUST, without breaking the piggy bank. As the kick-off event to the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs, THE NORTHERN TRUST brings the world’s top golfers to the Metro area August 6-11 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City.

Whether you’re a family with young kids, hard-core golf fans, or just looking for a fun day out in the summer sun, THE NORTHERN TRUST is a can’t-miss event on your calendar. If you’ve never attended this tournament, you may be wondering “What makes this golf tournament different from other sporting events?”

First things first: kids get in free

Thanks to an unheard-of-in-any-other-sport deal, youth ages 18 and under receive free admission with a ticketed adult, and there’s no limit to how many kids per ticketed adult. In other words, for the price of one ticketed adult, you can take your kids’ entire soccer, baseball, football or cheerleading team to the tournament.

Better yet, THE NORTHERN TRUST offers a Family Plan package that makes the tournament even more affordable. At a price of $150 plus tax, the Family Plan includes two (2) Good-Any-One-Day Grounds adult tickets, a $20 food and beverage voucher and unlimited admission for youth 18 and under. Tickets provide single-day access to the tournament grounds, Tuesday – Sunday, along with access to all of the public fan areas.

If you’re looking to save even more money, tickets for THE NORTHERN TRUST practice rounds –Tuesday or Wednesday—cost only $35 per person. Not to mention, practice rounds are the best days to get your kids up close to their favorite players for that prime fist pump or selfie opportunity.

Every ticket is like a front-row seat

In addition to THE NORTHERN TRUST’s affordability, nothing compares to the level of access—and amenities—that come with a grounds ticket at a golf tournament. Unlike other professional sporting competitions where you pay a premium for front-row seats, every ticket to a PGA TOUR event is like a front-row seat. There are abundant opportunities to get within feet of the best professional golfers in the world. Not to mention, your high-energy kids don’t have to be confined to a single seat for the entire day—there are 18 holes for them to run, play, sit, stand and just be a kid.

We also know how much your kids want to receive an autograph from Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and other top players. For the best opportunity, there’s a designated Autograph Zone just for kids, where they can get their pin flags and hats signed by the game’s best. PGA TOUR players also tend to make extra time for kids—after all, they were once kids who wanted that autograph, too.

Plus, mark your calendars for the youth clinic on Tuesday, August 6, a free, open-to-the-public event where a PGA TOUR professional will give lessons on the driving range.

Last but not least, we know that when your family spends an entire day out on the golf course, the last thing you need is to change your kids’ diaper or nurse your child in a portable, crowded restroom. New this year, THE NORTHERN TRUST will feature a Family Care Suite, a private, air-conditioned venue that serves as a comfort station for mothers and fathers.

There’s something for every taste bud

“We’re hungry!” As soon as your kids say these words, you know it’s time to find them something fast. THE NORTHERN TRUST has a diverse mix of food options on site, from staples like chicken fingers and fries to pizza and ice cream. For those who attended last year’s tournament, expect to see the same local favorites returning in 2019. And if you purchased the family plan, don’t forget to use your food vouchers.

For families with allergy or diet restrictions, or for those looking to save a few more bucks, fans are allowed to bring their own food into the tournament, as long as it can fit in a one-gallon clear plastic bag, where food items are also wrapped in clear wrap. So, pack those PB&Js and be on your way.

There is no sporting event that can match what THE NORTHERN TRUST has to offer, from the do-or-die drama of the competition, the family-friendly fan experience or the stunning backdrop of the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline. For more information about THE 2019 NORTHERN TRUST, visit THENORTHERNTRUST.COM. Fans are encouraged to follow THE NORTHERN TRUST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Other good things to know before attending THE NORTHERN TRUST with your family:

Opaque bags measuring 6x6x6 inches and smaller or clear bags 12x6x12 inches and smaller are allowed inside the course grounds.

Strollers, small diaper bags, plastic baby bottles, and other essential baby supplies are permitted within the gates of the tournament.

Parking is not included with ticket purchases Tuesday through Sunday. Spectators are encouraged to plan transportation in advance, and parking details will be available at THENORTHERNTRUST.COM in the coming weeks.

For military members, veterans and their families: you are invited to experience the Birdies for the Brave Patriots’ Outpost presented by United Rentals, a military-exclusive hospitality venue at the tournament. Enjoy complimentary food and beverages while enjoying the tournament action from some of the best seats on the course.

ABOUT THE NORTHERN TRUST

THE NORTHERN TRUST is the first of three events in the FedExCup Playoffs, the culmination of the season-long competition that is the centerpiece of the PGA TOUR Season. Played in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area, THE NORTHERN TRUST features do-or-die drama as the top 125 players compete to advance. With strong ties to the essential elements of New York culture, the event is a celebration of food, lifestyle, the very best golfers on the PGA TOUR and a fan experience that is unmatched. Many of the world’s top players have won THE NORTHERN TRUST including Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson and 2018 champion Bryson DeChambeau, who captured a four-stroke victory and became the tournament’s youngest winner in the FedExCup era. Since the tournament’s inception in 1967, THE NORTHERN TRUST has generated nearly $50 million for New York/New Jersey Metropolitan-area charities.

ABOUT NORTHERN TRUST

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.9 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

