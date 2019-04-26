AmeriHealth New Jersey celebrates 25th anniversary with associate volunteer project in support of Happy Hope Foundation by

Thursday, April 25 2019 @ 09:28 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Cranbury, NJ, April 24, 2019 — Today AmeriHealth New Jersey celebrates 25 years of service to the state of New Jersey. In honor of this significant milestone associates stepped away from their desks to participate in a volunteer project in support of Happy Hope Foundation, whose mission is to bring hope and happiness to hospitalized children with special needs or chronic and life-threatening illnesses.

Associates gathered to make cards and assemble Happy Hope Bags, filled with activities encouraging play and creativity, that will be distributed to children at six hospitals across the state.

“Giving back to our local communities is a large part of who we are as an organization and has been since we first opened our doors 25 years ago,” said Mike Munoz, market president for AmeriHealth New Jersey. “We are proud to support the great work Happy Hope Foundation does to bring smiles to children and families who are facing difficult circumstances across our state.”

Since 1994 AmeriHealth New Jersey has been dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities across New Jersey. Recognized by NJBIZ as one of the Best Places to Work for the past eight years, associate engagement through volunteerism remains a strong part of the company’s culture. In 2018, 75 percent of AmeriHealth New Jersey associates volunteered in support of a company-sponsored community event or service project. Earlier this year, AmeriHealth New Jersey was recognized by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ) as a 2019 Company that Cares.

About AmeriHealth New Jersey

For 25 years AmeriHealth New Jersey* has been dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. Our members are at the center of everything we do. Since the onset of the Affordable Care Act, we have been committed to offering health plans on the Individual Marketplace, which has expanded access to coverage for New Jersey residents. We are exclusively focused on New Jersey with plans designed to meet the unique needs of individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, municipalities and boards of education across the state. We also provide administrative services to self-funded groups. Named one of the Best Places to Work for the past eight years, AmeriHealth New Jersey is located in Cranbury, NJ. For more information visit amerihealthnj.com.

*AmeriHealth Insurance Company of New Jersey | AmeriHealth HMO, Inc.

