Fleet Week New York Celebration at Liberty State Park to feature Fun Run, 5K Race

Jersey City, 2019 - City Challenge Obstacle Race (CCOR) of Jersey City will be adding their unique fitness “touch” to the 2019 Fleet Week at Liberty State Park celebration on Sunday, May 26. For the first time this year, the annual festivities will include a 1 Mile Fun Run, a USATF Certified 5K Race and a Youth City Challenge Obstacle Race (for ages 5-12), produced and hosted by CCOR. Now in its fourth year, the day-long celebration at Liberty State Park is open to the general public.

The U.S. Navy (USN), U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) will be showcasing the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services with activities that the whole family can enjoy. There will be a performance by U.S. Fleet Forces "Brass Band;" USN and USMC aerial demonstrations and helicopter static displays; USN Dive Tank; USMC Martial Arts Program demonstration and pull-up challenge; USCG Search and Rescue demonstration; USCG Silent Drill Team and USMC Battle Color Detachment performances; military static displays, including Stewards of the Sea, World War I Commission, Submarine Forces, USMC ordnance and vehicles; kids activities, bounce houses and face painting, food trucks and much more!

“It is a great honor to be asked to partner with the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard for Fleet Week at Liberty State Park this year,” says Elvi Guzman, President of City Challenge Obstacle Race. “We’re confident that adding these new activities will help attract more families, both military and civilian, while promoting health and fitness in our communities. Fleet Week is an amazing opportunity for everyone to come out and support those who serve our country, and get to know more about our Sea Services.”

Fleet Week at Liberty State Park is free, although there is a nominal fee for participating in the runs: $20 for the 1 Mile Fun Run, $35 for the 5K Run, and $40 for the Youth City Challenge Obstacle Race. The organization is offering a special discount to veterans and all those currently serving in the military—just use code “HERO” to receive a $10 discount off all registration fees (Note: those registering with the code will be required to show appropriate ID when picking up their race packets). For more information, or to register for the runs, visit FleetWeek5K.com. To register for the Youth City Obstacle Race, visit CityChallengeRace.com

Fleet Week New York (FWNY), which will run from May 22-28, is the city’s time-honored celebration of the Sea Services. Now in its 31st year, Fleet Week is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness first-hand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. The week-long celebration has been held nearly every year since 1984, and it is anticipated that nearly 3,100 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen will participate this year. In addition to public visitation of participating ships, there will be numerous exhibits, military band concerts, and aviation events throughout the week in all five boroughs of Manhattan, and in Jersey City, showcasing the skilled expertise of our dedicated Sea Service personnel. For up-to-date information on all FWNY events, visit the official website at www.fleetweeknewyork.com, “Like” FleetWeekNewYork on Facebook, or “Follow” @FleetWeekNYC on Twitter. FWNY photos can be viewed on Flickr at www.flickr.com/photos/fwnypao and Instagram at www.instagram.com/fleetweeknyc.

The mission of City Challenge Obstacle Race and the Youth City Challenge Obstacle Race is to enable participants of all fitness levels to push through physical and mental limits, while having a great time with friends, family, and colleagues. Voted the “#1 Obstacle Race guaranteed to make you fit, healthy and happy” by BuzzFeed, City Challenge Race has become increasingly popular since its 2013 debut in Hoboken. The events are held in dynamic cities throughout the United States including Hoboken, Jersey City, New York City (Randall’s Island), Boston, Stamford, Miami and Orlando; challengers get to run through city streets while attempting to conquer challenging obstacles against the backdrop of some of the nation’s most amazing skylines. For more information, email City Challenge Obstacle Race at [email protected] or call 201-659-3873.

FLEET WEEK AT LIBERTY STATE PARK DETAILS:

When: Sunday, May 26, 2019

Where: Liberty State Park, 200 Morris Pesin Drive, Jersey City, NJ

Schedule Summary:

9:30 a.m. Registration for 1 Mile Fun Run and 5K Run begins

10:30 a.m. 1 Mile Fun Run

11:00 a.m. 5K Run

12:00 p.m. Military air demonstrations with helicopters, dive tank, Navy band concert, various military vehicles, and more

12:00 p.m. Food trucks, vendors and more

1:00 p.m. Registration for Youth City Challenge

1:30 p.m. Youth City Challenge Obstacle Race

5:00 p.m. Event concludes

