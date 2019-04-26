Join Komen North Jersey for the 12th Annual Race for the Cure at Liberty State Park by

Thursday, April 25 2019 @ 09:54 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

WALK. RUN. CELEBRATE. PARTICIPATE.

April 23, 2018 – The Susan G. Komen North Jersey 12th Annual Race for the Cure®, locally presented by ShopRite, at Liberty State Park is coming up on May 5th, and everyone is gearing up to rally and raise funds in support of the fight against breast cancer. The money raised at this event will support life-saving breast health and breast cancer programs right here in nine North Jersey counties, and help fund breakthrough national research programs searching for the causes and cures to put an end to breast cancer.

Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop will be there again this year, offering his support to Survivors and Forever Fighters (those battling Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer) for the annual Survivor Procession and Ceremony; the Mayor will also cut the ribbon that will officially kick off the 5K Timed Race and Fun Run. “I am honored to be part of Komen North Jersey’s mission to engage in the fight against breast cancer on all fronts,” says Mayor Fulop. This organization is improving access to quality and timely breast cancer care right here in North Jersey, providing support and guidance to countless individuals and families, and is passionately committed to its work. I look forward to an incredible day at the Race for the Cure in our very own Liberty State Park as we come together to fight breast cancer and save lives.”

This year’s Race is expected to attract nearly 2,500 people from across New Jersey and the tri-state region, including hundreds of survivors. Putting survivorship front-and-center—recognizing and remembering those who have fought, or who are still fighting breast cancer every day of their lives (“Forever Fighters”) has long been the signature of the Komen North Jersey Race, thanks in large part to RWJBarnabas Health, who has been the Local Survivor Sponsor since the first Race in 2008.

Survivors, Forever Fighters and their guests will be able to take in an array of activities designed to enhance their Race Day experience: access to an exclusive Survivor/VIP Tent sponsored by RWJBarnabas Health, a hot breakfast compliments of ShopRite, mini-makeovers, door prizes, giveaways, commemorative Survivor and Forever Fighter Medals and T-Shirts, and more.

“Our annual Race for the Cure is so much more than a walk and a run,” says Kelly E. Nagle, Executive Director of Komen North Jersey. “We celebrate and remember those who have fought breast cancer, and those who are still fighting. We share our stories, and our trials, and find comfort. We laugh and we cry. But mostly, the day is about HOPE. Hope that by fighting together as hard as we all do, by raising funds, we can save lives. And we can move that bar closer to the end of breast cancer. We are truly grateful to Mayor Steven Fulop, Jersey City, our sponsors and everyone who will be joining us on Race Day in support our mission.”

WABC-TV Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson will again officiate as Master of Ceremonies. Johnson, a high energy, award-winning journalist, is a recipient of the regional Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio & Television News Directors Association. Throughout the day, his famous and familiar voice will be guiding runners, walkers and guests through the highlights: a 5K Fun Walk, USATF 5K Timed Run, and the emotionally moving Survivor Procession and Celebration. Other not-to-miss activities include a Wellness Village with information, giveaways and more!, a Kids for the Cure Scavenger Hunt, music by local band Running Late, and a performance by the Lois Allen School of the Dance.

The Susan G. Komen North Jersey Race for the Cure is generously sponsored by Local Presenting Sponsor ShopRite; Platinum Sponsors TAPinto and Newport Centre-a Simon Mall; Local Survivor Sponsor RWJBarnabas Health; Official Transportation Sponsor NY Waterway; Gold Sponsors BERGEN Magazine, Morris/Essex Health & Life, and Outfront Media; Silver Sponsors Atlantic Health System, Jersey’s BEST, and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey; Social Media Street Team Sponsor Summit Medical Group; and Bronze Sponsors BD, CYACYL, Mack-Cali, and Novartis.

For more information, to register for the 12th Annual Susan G. Komen North Jersey Race for the Cure, or make a donation to help Komen North Jersey FIGHT BREAST CANCER, visit www.KomenNorthJersey.org/Race, call 908-277-2904, or [email protected]

THE DETAILS

8:00a All activities open: Registration, Packet Pickup, Survivor Tent, Komen Moment Photo Tent, Wellness Village, Kids’ Zone and more

9:10a Survivor/Forever Fighter Procession

9:20a Survivor/Forever Fighter Ceremony

10:00a RUN: 5K Official USATF Timed Run BEGINS

10:10a WALK: 5K Fun Walk BEGINS

11:00a Presentation of Runners’ Awards Ceremony

11:30a RACE ACTIVITIES END

ABOUT SUSAN G. KOMEN NORTH JERSEY

The mission of Susan G. Komen North Jersey is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. Through the annual Race for the Cure®, Pink Tie Party and other events and activities, Komen North Jersey raises funds to support local community non-profit organizations that provide screening and diagnostic services, breast health/breast cancer education, treatment support, and survivorship programs for underserved women and men in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties. Since its founding in 1997, Komen North Jersey has awarded over $19 million in local community grants, and has directed more than $7 million to national research programs in pursuit of new breast cancer screening techniques, better and more effective treatment options, and ultimately, the causes and cures to eradicate breast cancer forever.

Follow us on Facebook.com/KomenNorthJersey and on Twitter at #komennja.

Advertisement