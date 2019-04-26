High School Students Nicholas Hamer and Cory Prisco Named "America's Top Technicians" in New York City by

Thursday, April 25 2019

With new cars getting increasingly sophisticated so too must the young men and women who will service and repair them in the future.

Two seniors from Wallenpaupack Area High School in Hawley, Pennsylvania finished in 1st place at the 2019 National Automotive Technology Competition at the New York International Automobile Show. The students, Nicholas Hamer and Cory Prisco, who can now call themselves 'America's Top Technicians', were sponsored by the Pennsylvania Automotive Association after beating out 28 other teams from across the country to win the national competition.

First Place

Students: Nicholas Hamer and Cory Prisco

School: Wallenpaupack Area High School, Hawley, PA

Instructor: Mark Watson

Association: Pennsylvania Automotive Association

"With the rapid advancement of technology and the 'electrification' of today's vehicles, this industry is changing fast and it's the bright, young minds that are gathered here for this Competition that are going to help get us through those changes and make this industry better than it's ever been," said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, which organizes and sponsors the annual event.

"These are the technicians who will service and repair tomorrow's self-driving vehicles," he continued. "The young men and women in this Competition have shown that they have an extraordinary ability to combine highly technical knowledge with problem solving abilities. There is a huge shortage of skilled technicians in the industry and we need these highly motivated and talented young people in dealerships across the country to make sure vehicle owners have access to technicians with the best computer and technical skills," said Schienberg.

The National Finals, held in New York in conjunction with the New York International Automobile Show, are possible thanks to the generous contributions of over 100 industry sponsors including automakers, industry organizations, OEM suppliers, educational institutions, and dealer associations from across the country. This year, prizes and scholarships totaling more than $3 million were awarded to the participants. Snap-on, the Competition's Official Tool Supplier, provided tool sets to all competitors.

"High quality vocational training is a critical part of our Nation's education needs and this Competition is designed to encourage more rigorous standards for vocational education to ensure students master the skills they need to succeed as lifelong learners, workers and citizens," continued Schienberg.

From 1993 to today, the National Automotive Technology Competition has brought together the nation's best high school automotive technicians to test their skills, measure their knowledge, and challenge their ability to diagnose and repair vehicles.



The Competition was created by the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association.

