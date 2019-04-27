Valley Receives National Awards for Achievements in Sustainability by

Friday, April 26 2019 @ 10:41 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey, April 22, 2019 — For a fourth consecutive year, The Valley Hospital has received national accolades for its achievement and innovation in environmental sustainability practices from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.

Valley received the Greenhealth Emerald Award, which recognizes health care facilities that are setting the standard in eliminating mercury, reducing and recycling waste, sustainable sourcing and other areas. Valley has also been awarded the Circle of Excellence Award in the categories of “Leadership,” “Greening the OR,” and “Food” for its leadership in implementing sustainable practices in the surgical and food services departments, as well as for demonstrating excellence in supporting a long-term commitment to healthier environments.

“Valley is committed to minimizing the impact of hospital operations on the environment and contributing towards a more sustainable future," said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “Sustainability is essential to better care for our patients, our communities and our planet.”

“This past year, Valley switched from using plastic to using paper straws in some of our dining facilities to cut down on plastic waste, which will keep an estimated 380,000 straws out of the waste stream,” said Howard Halverson, Director, Environmental Services, The Valley Hospital.

“As more and more hospitals embed sustainability into their operations, the bar for environmental excellence increases every year,” said Gary Cohen, President of Practice Greenhealth. “Valley demonstrates the kind of leadership, innovation and performance that can drive the entire health sector toward more environmentally responsible practices.”

These awards will be formally presented at the Environmental Excellence Awards Gala on May 9 in Nashville during CleanMed, the premier national conference for leaders in health care sustainability.

Advertisement