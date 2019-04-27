Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, April 27 2019 @ 08:20 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, April 27 2019 @ 08:20 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Timothy Willox, M.D., Joins Valley as Vice President and Chief Physician Executive for Valley Medical Group

    Share

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, April 24, 2019 — Valley Medical Group (VMG) is pleased to welcome Timothy W. Willox, M.D., as its Vice President and Chief Physician Executive. Dr. Willox joined Valley on April 8.


Timothy Willox, M.D.,
Dr. Willox is a seasoned physician and executive with more than 17 years in clinical practice as a general surgeon and more than 10 years as a senior physician executive. He has served in myriad roles in Bon Secours Virginia Health System, most recently as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of a 680-provider medical group. Prior positions include system Chief Medical Information Officer and hospital CMO. Additionally, he served as President of the Valley Physician Enterprise and Senior Vice President of Physician Integration for Valley Health in Virginia.

Dr. Willox brings executive experience in physician leadership development and engagement, pay-for-performance programs and information technology. Dr. Willox completed his MBA at the Lally School of Business in 2007, enhancing his financial and operational acumen. In his role at VMG, Dr. Willox will be responsible for augmenting VMG’s continued organizational advancement and ensuring that it continues to be a premier medical group for the region.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Timothy Willox, M.D., Joins Valley as Vice President and Chief Physician Executive for Valley Medical Group
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost