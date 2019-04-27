Timothy Willox, M.D., Joins Valley as Vice President and Chief Physician Executive for Valley Medical Group by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, April 24, 2019 — Valley Medical Group (VMG) is pleased to welcome Timothy W. Willox, M.D., as its Vice President and Chief Physician Executive. Dr. Willox joined Valley on April 8.



Timothy Willox, M.D.,

Dr. Willox brings executive experience in physician leadership development and engagement, pay-for-performance programs and information technology. Dr. Willox completed his MBA at the Lally School of Business in 2007, enhancing his financial and operational acumen. In his role at VMG, Dr. Willox will be responsible for augmenting VMG’s continued organizational advancement and ensuring that it continues to be a premier medical group for the region.

