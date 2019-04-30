Tedesco Announces 2019 Historic Preservation Awards by

Tuesday, April 30 2019 @ 10:21 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, N.J. – In celebration of 2019 National Preservation Month, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that the 2019 Bergen County Historic Preservation Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 9th at 7 p.m. at the Conference Center at Two Bergen County Plaza.

The 2019 Historic Preservation Awards are hosted by the Bergen County Department of Parks, the Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs, and the Historic Preservation Advisory Board. Awards will be presented by the Bergen County Executive, members of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the Board.

Since 1982, more than 320 awards have been presented to members of the local community in honor of outstanding historic preservation achievements by individuals, students, organizations, and businesses. These awards were created to encourage preservation, restoration, and adaptive use of Bergen County’s valuable and irreplaceable historic buildings, houses, schools, houses of worship, cemeteries, and other historic sites.

The public is invited to attend the program and reception that will follow the ceremony. For more information and to RSVP for the reception, please contact the Bergen County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs at 201-336-7267.

Nine 2019 Historic Preservation Awards will be given in the following categories:

Restoration

· Restoration of the Sammartino/Becton House, Rutherford

(For the restoration by owner Richard Doren Jr. of the 1903 “Founder’s House,” the home of Maxwell W. Becton, co-founder of the Becton, Dickinson & Company, and eventual home of Peter Sammartino, co-founder and President of Fairleigh Dickinson University.)

Continuing Preservation and Use

· The Borough of Fort Lee Memorial Municipal Building

(For the continuing preservation and restoration of the 1929 Fort Lee “Borough Hall” by the Borough of Fort Lee. This Art Deco building was originally dedicated to the town’s residents who died in World War I)

· The Elizabeth Cady Stanton House, Tenafly

(For the continuing preservation and rehabilitation by Roger C. Chang and Emily Yang, owners, of this 1868 National Historic Landmark and former residence of the suffragist and author Elizabeth Cady Stanton.)

Adaptive Use

· Montvale School No. 2 Senior Housing

(For the adaptive restoration of the early 20th century Renaissance Revival school building. Built in 1909 with a 1927 addition, it was unused for many years until purchased in 2016 by Bergen County’s United Way. With its partner Madeline Housing Partners, LLC, they developed a plan for its preservation. The historic school building was re-purposed and transformed into Senior Affordable Housing, and dedicated on June 8, 2018.)

Preservation Education

· Westwood Historic Preservation Commission

(In recognition of the WHPC’s dedication to educating the local community about the value of historic preservation, and for the creation of the self-guided tour map and brochure of Westwood’s central Business District.)

Preservation Leadership

· Jill McGuire, Emerson

(In recognition of resident and Emerson Councilwoman Jill McGuire, former Chair of the Emerson Historic Preservation Committee, for her efforts to educate the community and local government on the preservation of Emerson’s historic sites including the WPA-era Borough Hall.)

· The French Burying Ground Transfer of Ownership to New Milford

(For the leadership of the New Milford Historic Preservation Commission, former Mayor Ann Subrizi, Town Council and Borough Attorney Kevin Kelly, leading to the significant transfer of ownership of the 17th century French Huguenot-Demarest Cemetery, aka the “French Burying Ground,” one of the oldest and most historic cemeteries in Bergen County, and for the municipality’s commitment to its care and preservation.

· Northwest Bergen History Coalition Founders: Judy Abma, Wyckoff; Jerry Angermueller, Oakland; Linda Arns, Oakland; Sheila Brogan, Ridgewood; Carol Greene, Mahwah; Jean Hildebrandt, Wyckoff; Dawn Oblak, Oakland; Kay Yeomans, Upper Saddle River.

(In recognition of the leadership of the original eight Founders of the Northwest Bergen History Coalition, the partnership of historic houses and museums in the northwest sector of Bergen County and the volunteer organizations that preserve them. By joining forces, these organizations have strengthened and supported each individual museum and site, increased their accessibility to the public through the annual “Northwest History Day” [on Saturday, May 4, 2019], and preserved them for future generations.)

Claire Tholl Award for Lifetime Achievement in Historic Preservation

· Tom Meyers, Fort Lee

(In recognition of a lifetime of outstanding contributions to historic preservation as Fort Lee’s Municipal Historian and founder of the Fort Lee Historic Preservation Commission; creation of the Fort Lee Film Commission; preservation of Fort Lee’s historic sites and those connected with the early film industry; producer of the award-winning film “The Champion: A Story of America’s First Film Town”; the efforts leading to the creation of Fort Lee’s Barrymore Film Center; and for public lectures, educational projects and programs that reach all segments of our community.

