90 COLUMBUS REACHES 75% LEASED MILESTONE IN DOWNTOWN JERSEY CITY

Tuesday, April 30 2019 @ 10:29 AM EDT

New 51-Story Tower Features 539 Apartments Next to the Grove Street PATH Station

JERSEY CITY, NJ, April 30, 2019 – Following a sustained five-month leasing frenzy, 90 Columbus has quickly hit the 75% leased mark in downtown Jersey City.

More than 400 of the 539 luxury apartments have been rented in the striking 51-story tower since coming to market in November, according to developers Ironstate Development Company and Panepinto Properties, which tapped The Marketing Directors to oversee its leasing program.

Driving the robust leasing activity is a collection of modern residences, thoughtfully-curated indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, and an ultra-convenient location at the entrance to the Grove Street PATH Station and just steps from an eclectic array of restaurants, shops, cafes and nightlife destinations. The overall lifestyle also includes dramatic views of the Manhattan skyline, New York Harbor and Statue of Liberty.

“Like Jersey City itself, 90 Columbus reflects an evolution in the lifestyle experience sought by today’s renter which is centered around the best of city living,” said Michael Barry, president and CEO of Ironstate Development Company. “We’ve successfully attracted a wide range of residents through great design, an amenity package that delivers both recreational and communal work spaces, and a vibrant location with walkable access to neighborhood dining, retail, nightlife, culture and transportation.”

The new residential tower is the fourth and final phase of The Columbus Collection, a mixed-use offering jointly developed by Ironstate and Panepinto Properties that comprises 1,484 rental residences, a 152-suite Residence Inn by Marriott® hotel, an approximate 1,000-space enclosed parking garage, and street-level retail space housing Base Gym and Sprove Market Place.

“The Grove Street neighborhood has evolved into arguably the most exciting neighborhood in Jersey City, with a comprehensive offering of lifestyle attractions that embody Jersey City living,” said Joseph Panepinto, president and CEO of Panepinto Properties. "90 Columbus enhances the overall setting while placing residents in the very heart of the neighborhood. The extraordinary pace of leasing activity we’ve experienced certainly underscores the value and appeal of that.”

While situated in the center of the downtown district, 90 Columbus offers a welcoming oasis of calm thanks to a collaborative effort from famed Parisian interior architect Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance and internationally-renowned landscape designer Bas Smets. Their embrace of nature, color and shapes can be found in the building’s intimate-but-grand lobby attended by a 24-hour doorman and full-time porters, soaring two-story communal lounge with a lush green winter garden, and expansive communal workspace, all featuring leafy green plantings that seemingly run wild throughout the spaces.

Residents also have access to a 60,000 square-foot outdoor landscaped roof deck with a pool, BBQ grilling stations, sport court, dog run, and children’s play area, and receive free membership to the street-level, 30,000 sq.-ft. Base Gym.

“Jersey City has matured in every way imaginable and earned a reputation of its own as a world-class destination in terms of arts, culture, dining and nightlife – which enhances its inherent attribute, proximity to Manhattan,” said Jacqueline Urgo, president of The Marketing Directors. “In 90 Columbus, Ironstate Development and Panepinto Properties have delivered a truly remarkable property that elevates the overall lifestyle to new heights.”

A collection of well-appointed studios, one- and two-bedroom residences was designed for 90 Columbus. Monthly rents currently start at $2,995 for studios, $2,950 for one bedrooms and $4,120 for two-bedroom floor plans. Immediate occupancy is available. Living spaces feel intimate yet open with high ceilings and oversized windows that take in panoramic views while bathing the homes in natural light. Fixtures and finishes are thoughtfully crafted with organic materials, and hardwood oak floors double as natural soundproofing. Chef-inspired kitchens are adorned with grey custom cabinetry against white quartz countertops and tile backsplashes, while seamlessly integrating stainless steel appliances. Spa-inspired baths feature white ceramic tile and dark pewter porcelain tile flooring complemented by Kohler fixtures.

For more information on 90 Columbus and to make a private appointment to view the building’s furnished model residences and amenity spaces, call 201-622-7255, or visit www.90Columbus.com.

