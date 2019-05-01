NEW REPELLENT BRAND ENTERS GOLF INDUSTRY WITH A COMMITMENT TO KEEPING GOLFERS PROTECTED ON THE COURSE by

May 1, 2019, NORWALK, CT: Ranger Ready RepellentsÒ, a new, body-worn EPA-registered repellent brand has made a commitment to the golf community through multiple sponsorship agreements, industry partnerships, and advertising investments to help make golfers more aware of how to protect themselves from ticks, mosquitos, and other biting insects that cause disease.

Ranger Ready uses Picaridin 20%, an effective alternative to DEET, which is safe for adults and children over age-one. Picaridin is non-corrosive to clothing and materials, including golf clubs, golf cart plastic windows, cell phones, watches, and sunglasses. Picaridin also doesn’t leave a greasy feeling on skin, a benefit for golfers who want to stay comfortable on the course.

Ranger Ready’s multi-year partnership as Official Supplier to the Association of Professional Tour Caddies (APTC) is a first in the industry and includes the repellent being in the locker room for players and caddies on every stop on the 2019-2020 tournament schedule, as well as the Player Areas, Caddie Locker Room, and in all caddies’ bags. In addition, the brand has become a sponsor of multiple events this season with regional PGA Sections including New England, Connecticut, New Jersey, Metropolitan (“MET”), North Florida, and South Florida.

APTC caddie, Taylor Ford, wears Ranger Ready to work daily as he carries a bag for Stewart Cink for more than 30 weeks a year. “We have to wear sunscreen and repellent to work,” said Ford, now in his fourth year as a professional caddie. “I put Ranger Ready on in the locker room and I’m able to forget about mosquitos, flies, and ticks for the entire day and focus on what really matters out on the course: the game of golf.”

“Lyme disease is a real threat for golfers. We want to encourage golfers to follow the ‘5 Tips on How to Play Every Round Protected,’” said founder and CEO, Chris L. Fuentes. “The feedback we’ve been getting from golf professionals, caddies, and every-day golfers is that Ranger Ready really works and smells great. We’re excited to now be in over 100 golf courses and resorts to help golfers stay safe during every round.”

Ranger Ready has also partnered with Matt Adams, founder and host of “Fairways of Life” and award-winning author. Widely recognized as an expert on golf and how golfers from beginners to the pros get more out of the game, Adams is working together with Ranger Ready Repellent to help build awareness among golfers around the threat of tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease. “It’s not often that you get to work with products you actually get emotionally engaged in,” said Adams. “Our goal is to help golfers around the country avoid being an unfortunate statistic.”

Ranger Ready Repellents has engaged sports marketing agency Gilly Group to support its entry into the golf industry around the U.S. Gilly Group is a boutique marketing and PR agency based out of New Jersey and has a client roster that has included THE NORTHERN TRUST, a PGA TOUR event, Leadbetter Indoor Golf Academy New York City at Konnectgolf, and SOHO Golf Club as well as many other companies and brands. Alyson Johnson, Gilly Group President and CEO has over 20 years of golf industry experience and has served on the Foundation Boards for the New Jersey PGA Section as well as the AJGA.

About Ranger Ready Repellents:

Ranger Ready Repellents are body-worn repellents that safely and effectively protect against ticks, mosquitos, and more. Ranger Ready uses Picaridin 20%, which is an EPA-registered, alternative to DEET. Ranger Ready Repellents help prevent Lyme disease and other vector-born illnesses, and are safe for the entire family, including children over age one and women who are pregnant and/or breastfeeding. For more information and to order, visit RangerReady.com.



Ranger Ready Repellents is owned by the PiC20 Group, LLC, a privately held designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of body worn repellents.

