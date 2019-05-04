Hackensack University Medical Center is First Hospital in New Jersey to Use the Latest Innovation in Robotic Surgery by

Site selection was based on breadth of experience in robotic surgery. The medical center’s five urologic surgeons have performed a combined total of over 8,500 robotic surgeries, which places the team well within the top echelon in the field.

The da Vinci SP system includes three, multi-jointed, wristed instruments and the first da Vinci fully wristed 3D HD camera. The technology’s revolutionary design enables single port surgery, narrow access surgery, triangulation and 360-degree rotation. To date the team has used the new technology to perform:

Partial nephrectomy

Radical nephrectomy

Radical prostatectomy

Pyeloplasty

Ureteroplasty

Ureteroplasty with mucosal graft

“Surgical outcomes have been excellent, with zero conversions to multi-port or open surgical alternatives,” said Michael Stifelman, M.D., chair of Urology and director of Robotic Surgery, Hackensack University Medical Center. “The da Vinci SP technology is transformative as it enables our surgeons to perform the most complex surgeries in the hardest to reach places, using just one small incision.”

The FDA recently cleared the da Vinci SP for radical tonsillectomy and tongue base resection, and the medical center’s otolaryngology (ENT) specialists will begin using the single port technology by summer 2019.

“We are extremely excited to be able to use the new robot for throat and tongue cancer surgeries,” said Brian E. Benson, M.D., interim chair, Department of Otolaryngology, Hackensack University Medical Center. “The flexibility of these instruments will give us tremendous advantages over the older technology, allowing us to work easily within a very small space. Finally, this technology is something that works well for ENT procedures.”

The availability of this new technology to treat tonsil and tongue cancer is especially timely, as Dr. Benson explains, “We are seeing a significant spike in tonsil cancer cases related to HPV. In fact, these cancers are outnumbering HPV cervical cancers. These patients are young, and it is important that we be able to operate on them so they can preserve their function and avoid getting radiation and chemotherapy treatment, which could have long term side effects as they get older.”

Hackensack University Medical Center anticipates additional submissions for FDA approval in a number of specialties, including colorectal surgery. When approved, the colorectal team expects to begin using the new platform as soon as possible. “All of our surgeons, regardless of their specialty, are always eager to use the latest and most effective technology to improve patient care,” said Dr. Stifelman. “Innovation is in our DNA.”

