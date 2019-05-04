FULFILL, FORMERLY THE FOODBANK OF MONMOUTH AND OCEAN COUNTIES, ANNOUNCES KIM GUADAGNO AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO by

Officials From Across The State Praise Selection As New CEO Looks To Build On Fulfill’s Mission Of Helping Most Vulnerable

Neptune — Fulfill, formerly the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, today announced that former Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno will serve as the new President and CEO of the organization. Guadagno will start in the position on Monday, May 6.

Fulfill strives to alleviate hunger and build food security in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. In Monmouth and Ocean Counties alone, Feeding America reports one in ten residents do not know where their next meal will come from and, of that number, 21,000 children in Monmouth and 25,000 in Ocean go to bed hungry tonight.[1][2] Fulfill provides 13.2 million meals every year to help these neighbors. Fulfill also provides job training, assistance with health care and a variety of additional services that can assist those in need.

“Our mission is driven by a desire to help those who have fallen on hard times,” said Jeremy Grunin, Chair of Fulfill’s Board of Trustees. “In searching for a new CEO, we wanted someone with an established history of charitable giving and involvement; extensive connections that could bring new resources to the organization; and who could help bring greater attention to Fulfill and its programs so we can serve as a model for other non-profits statewide. We have found that and more in Lieutenant Governor Guadagno.”

Through its network of 300 food pantries and kitchens, Fulfill provides meals and helps the counties’ most vulnerable file tax returns, find health insurance, learn job skills and gain access to local, state and federal services to help families get on their feet for good. Through its culinary arts training program, Fulfill has graduated 389 trainees.

“As Fulfill’s CEO, I plan to bring a voice to the growing number of our neighbors who do not know where their next meal will come from,” said Guadagno. “Over the next few months, I hope to reach every corner of Monmouth and Ocean Counties to raise awareness of the problem of hunger in our own backyard and to raise awareness of the services Fulfill provides to try to solve the problem. No child should ever go to bed not knowing where his or her next meal will come from. No parent should ever struggle to put food on their table.”

Lieutenant Governor Guadagno has been a Monmouth County resident for almost 30 years. In that time, she has raised her family in Monmouth County, been a town commissioner, the Monmouth County Sheriff and the state’s first Lieutenant Governor. Her background touches every aspect of Fulfill’s mission, from raising and supporting a family to working with non-profits, to involvement with local schools and the faith-based and business communities.

Guadagno has witnessed first-hand the significant impact food insecurity has on communities, from food banks to pantries, soup kitchens to food deserts, and of the success of programs such as Farm to Table and Breakfast at the Bell. Fulfill believes these experiences make Guadagno a great choice to fight hunger and raise awareness about food insecurity, one of the most pressing threats to the most vulnerable in our own community.

The contacts made over the tenure of Lieutenant Governor Guadagno’s accomplished career will allow her to diversify the support for Fulfill and provide their neighbors with the tools they need to win the battle against hunger. Moreover, her experiences and relationship with New Jersey’s business community give her clear insight on how to best enable Fulfill to achieve its goal of providing comprehensive services to the community including job training and financial literacy support.

Lieutenant Governor Guadagno will continue to serve as a partner at Connell Foley, servicing her current clients. Connell Foley has not only represented FulFill for decades but has a long tradition of service to the community through pro bono, public service and non-profit work.

Elected officials from both parties, the business community and government advocacy groups praised Fulfill’s selection of Guadagno as the new CEO:

“Kim Guadagno has a strong love and dedication to Monmouth County so I am very pleased to see she has become the new President and CEO of Fulfill. I know that Kim and Fulfill will do amazing things together to help so many Monmouth and Ocean County families who are in need.” – Senator Vin Gopal

"I could not think of a better person to lead a great organization that does such great work in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. That great work will only be enhanced by the addition of Lieutenant Governor Guadagno. LG Guadagno is one of the hardest working people I know, not just in politics, but in all of New Jersey. She is an exceptional choice." - Senator Declan O’Scanlon

“I am so proud to congratulate my dear friend and our former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno. I’m grateful to be Kim’s friend and to have worked with her professionally over the years. Her dedication to New Jersey and Monmouth County has been unwavering throughout her career in public service. I know that she will bring that commitment and passion for our residents to this new journey as President and CEO of Fulfill.” - Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso

"Fulfill does outstanding work across Monmouth and Ocean Counties to feed hungry residents and guide them through challenging times. We're grateful for former Lieutenant Governor Guadagno's efforts to serve the residents of our communities through this new position, and wish her the best as she assumes her new responsibilities." - Assemblywoman Joann Downey and Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling

“Kim Guadagno will be an incredible asset to Fulfill. Her experience as Sheriff and Lieutenant Governor will be a benefit to the organization and her knowledge of needs in our area is a true help to the food insecure here in Monmouth County.” - Monmouth County Freeholder Director Tom Arnone

“As the new President and CEO of this organization, Kim Guadagno’s vision, experience and passion for helping those in need will lead the way in the fight against hunger. Her active involvement with the public and experience in forging strong partnerships, along with her dedication and commitment to serving the communities of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, will further promote and expand Fulfill’s mission of delivering needed services and promoting awareness in reducing hunger.” - Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden

“Kim Guadagno is an excellent choice to run this incredible organization. Kim is an individual who knows the needs of people, not only by virtue of her professional experiences, but as a member of our community. She will be an asset to Fulfill and a tireless advocate for the food insecure in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.” - Ocean County Freeholder Director Virginia Haines

“In selecting Kim Guadagno as their new President and CEO, Fulfill has found the perfect person to lead their fight against hunger. Her experience and business expertise make her uniquely qualified to highlight and bring even greater attention to the organization and its goal of helping the people of Monmouth and Ocean Counties.” – Tom Bracken, President and CEO, New Jersey Chamber of Commerce

“With her dedication to helping people in need throughout her distinguished career in both the private and public sector, Kim Guadagno is a perfect choice to lead Fulfill in its many worthy endeavors. Kim will bring her effective and tenacious leadership to this cause - and Fulfill will undoubtedly further fulfill its mission of building food security and reducing hunger in Monmouth and Ocean counties.” - Michele Siekerka, President and CEO, New Jersey Business & Industry Association

“Kim Guadagno has a proven history of listening, learning people’s concerns, and then acting to address them. Time and again she has shown herself to be an effective leader. Fulfill has made an outstanding choice.” - John E. Harmon, Sr. IOM, Founder, President/CEO, African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey

“I met Kim Guadagno when I became Chairman of the SHCCNJ. She reached out and took me to lunch and really spent time listening to the diverse business community needs. The amount of time and support she subsequently dedicated to the Hispanic and diverse businesses community is a testament to the ‘heart’ she brought to her job. I am sure she will bring this same passion and drive to this very worthy organization that is lucky to have her.” - Carlos Medina, President and CEO, Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of NJ (SHCCNJ)

“As Monmouth County Sheriff and New Jersey's first Lieutenant Governor, Kim has always been a fierce advocate for the state's most vulnerable individuals. Her ability to bring together people and resources to help others is unmatched. I am confident, as CEO of Fulfill, she will be tireless in her fight for those suffering from food insecurity. Saker ShopRites understands the importance of providing good food to our local families and we are excited to work with her to help alleviate hunger in our community.” - Richard Saker, President and CEO of Saker ShopRites, Inc.

“We are excited to continue our work with NJ’s first Lt. Governor as the new President and CEO of Fulfill. We know of Kim Guadagno’s deep personal commitment to this organization and those in need in Monmouth and Ocean counties. She will be a fierce advocate, strong ally and effective leader for Fulfill and we stand ready to work together and continue to fight food insecurity in communities throughout the region.” - Linda Doherty, President & CEO, NJ Food Council

About Fulfill

Formerly, The FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties:

Fulfill distributes more than 13.2 million meals annually through a network of over 300 feeding programs. Hunger in Monmouth and Ocean Counties is a crisis that cannot be remedied with emergency food alone. Fulfill works toward long-term solutions to the chronic problem of food insecurity, with initiatives to support a community where all people at all times have access to enough food to maintain an active and healthy life. Through programs and services like the Culinary Arts Training Program, Nutrition Education, assistance with SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), free tax preparation and affordable health care, Fulfill is working to build food-secure communities. We feed the lines and work toward shortening them at the same time. Fulfill has received the highest rating of 4 Stars from Charity Navigator for nine consecutive years. A total of 96 cents out of every dollar raised supports food and programs.

