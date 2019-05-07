Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Tuesday, May 07 2019
The Paris Diversion by Chris Pavone

When Sarah Breivogel from Penguin/Random House sends me a mystery novel from a male author, I try to read every word. Such is the case with The Paris Diversion written by Chris Pavone. And, when she highlights an accolade by Harlan Coben, one of my favorite authors, that immediately piques my interest. This is the 4th endeavor by Pavone and incorporates material from his first novel, The Expats.

 

I do take issue with his protagonist, a female by the name of Kate Moore, but his descriptions of Paris are exquisite. It makes one feel as though Pavone has lived in that city, although he disclaims complete accuracy. The plot circles around high finance, another item which lies beyond my ken. The many subplots require complete attention although the eager reader will not be able to stitch them together until near to the end of the story.

The Paris Diversion is a well written novel and is worthy of following through its entirety. Published by Crown Publishing. It will be on the stands on May 7th, 2019. ISBN978—1-5247-6150—9. It will also be available as an ebook. A large print edition, and on audio.
