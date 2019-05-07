Santé Nuts Gears Up for Holiday Season with Three New Flavors at Summer Fancy Food Show, Booth #5223 by

May 6, 2019 – SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Snack company Santé Specialty Foods will sample its newest product line of gourmet roasted and spiced nuts at the Summer Fancy Food Show, booth #5223: Pumpkin Spice Pecans, Bourbon Pecans, and Chocolate Almonds. Perfectly crunchy and delightfully balanced, the three new flavors are ideal for the imminent 2019 holiday entertaining season, dressing up a favorite salad or dessert, and completing any appetizer platter.

All Santé Nuts flavors contain simple, high-quality ingredients to achieve a harmonious proportion of sweet and spice, as evidenced in the new flavors:

Pumpkin Spice Pecans – happy, warm notes of cinnamon, allspice, and clove

Bourbon Pecans – crisp and buttery with mellow vanilla undertones and a sprinkling of salt

Chocolate Almonds – dusted in a blend of cocoa powders for rich chocolate flavor yet mild sweetness, with a touch of salt to add dimension

“Sweet spices and the cooler months go hand in hand,” said Navot Tidhar, CEO at Santé Specialty Foods. “We’ve taken all the work out of making spiced and candied nuts during a busy time and provided a quick and easy shortcut to complement any part of a special meal.”

The company has also achieved non-GMO project verification status for its entire product line, signifying that its nuts are produced in compliance with the rigorous Non-GMO Project Standards. The Non-GMO Project offers North America’s only independent verification for products made according to rigorous best practices for GMO (genetically modified organisms) avoidance. While Santé has utilized non-GMO canola oil in its roasting process for many years, the verified products are now produced in compliance with the Non-GMO Project Standards.

“Non-GMO certification was the next logical step for in maintaining our strict ingredient standards to meet the needs of today’s highly-informed grocery shopper,” said Tidhar.

Bourbon Pecans, Pumpkins Spice Pecans, and Chocolate Almonds are gluten-free, Kosher and made by hand in small batches in a peanut-free facility. They are available for distribution around the U.S. and for purchase on Amazon and at www.santenuts.com in 4 oz. re-sealable bags for the pecans and 5 oz. bags for the almonds, at $4.99 MSRP. The flavors will be available for sampling at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York, June 23-25, 2019 at Santé booth #5223.

Santé Specialty Foods is a family-owned and operated snack company manufacturing in Santa Clara, Calif. For more information, recipes, or orders, please contact us at (408) 451-9585 or www.santenuts.com.

