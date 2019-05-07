The Mandala Project by

Tuesday, May 07 2019 @ 12:02 PM EDT

Connect to community resources, Create art and relieve stress and if eligible, Contribute to your piggy bank by putting some cash back into your monthly Social Security check.

The “Mandala Project” is designed to help relieve caregiver stress. This holistic approach contributes towards the well-being of both caregivers and their loved ones. Suitable for adults of all ages and varied backgrounds who don’t necessarily share a common language or culture.

Mandala is defined as, “a vessel or container of essence” which relates to “continuity” and is relative to our life journey. The Division of Senior Services, in conjunction with the Advisory Council Education & Outreach Committee, will explain the meaning of mandala designs and what the colors represent. Participants can color a pre-printed mandala or design one of their own. Samples of Mandalas worked in various mediums will be displayed.

Staff from the Division’s Information and Assistance unit will be on hand to provide outreach to those who may be eligible for Medicare Savings Programs as available through MIPPA, the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act- a grant which assists low-income older Americans who struggle to pay their prescription medication and health care costs.

You are welcome to join us at these upcoming presentations:

Wednesday, May 8th at 1pm: Cresskill Public Library

Friday, May 10th at 11am, Fairview Public Library

Monday, May 13th at 9am, Senior Activity Center in Ridgefield Park, and

Tuesday, June 25th at 10am, Senior Activity Center in North Arlington

The Mandala Project makes community visits to Bergen County Senior Activity Centers,

Public Libraries, Caregiver and Post-Stroke Support Groups and area hospitals.

The Mandala Project photos are posted on Facebook.

To schedule a visit in your community, please call: (201)336-7427.

