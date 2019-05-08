Tedesco Releases Statement Regarding Firemen’s Relief Fund by

Tuesday, May 07 2019 @ 02:42 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Hackensack) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco releases the following statement regarding the impact on the Firemen’s Relief funding in the proposed 2019 State budget.

“As a firefighter for more than 40 years, I know the health and other challenges many of our first responders may face. Just a few weeks into my first term as County Executive and again this year, Bergen County faced two catastrophic fires at the Avalon apartment complex in Edgewater and the Marcal paper factory in Elmwood Park, with hundreds of firefighters responding from all over the region. These brave men and women, both career and volunteer, put their lives on the line every day to keep our county and our state safe and we owe it to them to make sure they have access to the relief assistance they need.”

“I know that both Governor and our legislators are committed to protecting our first responders and while I understand the Governor’s concerns regarding this fund, I urge them not to use this vital relief funding for budgetary purposes.”

