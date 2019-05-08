Habitat Bergen to host Fourth Annual Women in Business Networking High Tea
Tickets are $60.00 per person and can be purchased online. All proceeds will support Habitat Bergen’s Women Build initiate and mission to provide safe, decent, and affordable housing for low-income, hardworking families in Bergen County.
For more information about the Women in Business Networking High Tea or to purchase ticket(s), visit www.HabitatBergen.org or call 201.457.1020.
About Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County
The goal of Habitat Bergen is to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness from the face of the earth by working in partnership with people in need. Using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials, Habitat Bergen builds or rehabilitates simple, decent houses and sells them to low-income families at cost, but with no interest added. Habitat Bergen is a people-to-people partnership, which joins all of us together regardless of race, nationality, religion, or socioeconomic status. That partnership begins with the homeowner families (partner families). Habitat Bergen is not a giveaway program, but a joint venture in which those who benefit from the housing ministry are involved in the work at various levels. They help with the construction of their own home, as well as the houses of their neighbors.
