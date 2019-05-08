Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation Hosts 8th AnnualSusan Zabransky Hughes Memorial Run by

Wednesday, May 08 2019

Posted in News & Views

(SADDLE RIVER, NJ) In the early hours of the morning on Saturday, April 27, over 500 runners and walkers gathered at the start line for Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation’s 8th Annual Susan Zabransky Hughes Memorial 5K Run in Saddle River.

“It is remarkable to see how the run continues to benefit our patients and neighbors in our community,” said Mark Sparta, president and chief hospital executive of Hackensack University Medical Center. “Proceeds that are raised help support scholarships for students attending the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University in addition to having helped fund the construction of Susan’s Suite, a 10-bed unit for patients with cancer and diseases of the immune system treated in the Emergency and Trauma Center at Hackensack University Medical Center. We are incredibly grateful to everyone involved in coordinating this event and to the sponsors, donors and participants for their continued support. ”

“It never ceases to amaze me how many people continue to support our commitment to excellence,” said Susan Zabransky, mother of Susan Zabransky Hughes. “This event is a true example of how collaboration between Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation and the Run for Sue Committee continues to make this run a success. My husband Bill and I are extremely grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone involved.”

Additionally, this event supports two weeks of camp at Pony Power Therapies in Mahwah for patients treated at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center. This camp benefits the patients through the use of horse and farm-related activities.

Photo: The annual Susan Zabransky Hughes Memorial 5K Run hosted by the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation took place on Saturday, April 27, and honored the memory of Sue, a cervical cancer patient who passed away in 2011. Funds from the event have, in part, supported a scholarship for Tony Varughese, pictured here with Sue’s parents Susan and Bill Zabranksy, to the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

