BERKELEY COLLEGE STUDENT COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER EARL O’BRIEN OF BROOKLYN, NY, ADVOCATES FOR RESPECT, INTEGRITY AND HARD WORK by

Wednesday, May 08 2019 @ 10:41 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views



Earl O’Brien

Mr. O’Brien is seeing his life’s passion and interests converge with his career path. When he decided to return to college his chosen field was healthcare and he was able to transfer credits he had earned at another college with which Berkeley had an articulation agreement. A devoted husband and father, earning his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Health Services Management became part of an integrated lifestyle that included a leadership role in the National Society of Leadership and Success, and helping church members at Remnant Worship Center International in Brooklyn.

“Through church work I give back and share conversations about education to encourage people interested in returning to complete their college degrees,” he said.

With the help of his Berkeley College career counselor, Mr. O’Brien received an internship offer with Compassionate Care Hospice in Brooklyn. Today he is a Medical Management Care Coordinator with Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY) Choice Health Plans. He intends to earn his Master’s degree while working and continue his career goal to become a psychotherapist and work in a clinical mental health counseling capacity.

“Berkeley College taught me how to be a student; the importance of managing my time, extracurricular activities, and being a voice for those who are afraid to pursue their dreams and goals, based on their upbringing or background, or those who feel inadequate. A second chance is available and optimal if you just take it,” Mr. O’Brien said.

About Berkeley College

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 7,000 students – including more than 350 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has three New York campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. In New Jersey there are four campuses – Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For six consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

Advertisement