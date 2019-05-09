Solo Exhibition Featuring Paterson Artist, Anna Carina Sinocchi by

Opens June 10 at the Hamilton Club Gallery at PCCC

The PCCC Art Galleries will present works combining photographic processes with oil paint and drawing media by Paterson artist, Anna Carina Sinocchi. Titled The Infinite: Arch and Line, the exhibition will open at the Hamilton Club Gallery on June 10, 2019 and run through January 15, 2020.

In fifteen abstract works on paper and muslin, Sinocchi applies a multi-layering approach that integrates the physical act of painting and photography along with imagery using line and the shape of the arch.

Says Sinocchi, “The creative process of complex layering of various media permits me to enter a world of the unknown and create art that transforms the unknown into something original, mysterious, and grand. By integrating processes, I liberate the physical art material. This gives it new form and hybrid identities that recall an ancient time and place. I like to say that I take an art historical path in the 21st century.”

Says David Shapiro, poet and former Professor of Art History at William Paterson University, “Sinocchi works obsessively to get a material effect from her processes, but she transcends these techniques in work that is consistently beyond mere technique. Her precision as in the best collage contains constant labor.”

Throughout her career, Sinocchi has been concerned with the transcendental, where the artist becomes the vessel through which, what she calls “a transpersonal force” flows. Her work addresses the notion of the infinite within the spatial relations of the elements used in a two-dimensional plane.

About Anna Carina Sinocchi

Anna Carina Sinocchi was born in Orange, New Jersey, in 1970. She earned both a Bachelor of Fine Art degree (1993) and a Master of Fine Art degree (2013) from William Paterson University located in Wayne, New Jersey.

Her artwork has been featured in both solo and group shows in galleries and museums, including: the Paterson Museum, Paterson, NJ; the Monique Goldstrom Gallery, New York, NY; Noho M55 Gallery, New York, NY; The Salmagundi Club, New York, NY; Aljira, a Center for Contemporary Art, Newark, NJ; The Watchung Art Center, Watchung, NJ; Castell Gallery, Ashville, NC; Impact Gallery, Buffalo, NY; and P.O. Box / Vincent Gallery, Mansfield, MA.

Sinocchi’s work has been reviewed by the Newark Star Ledger and New York Times. In 2008, Associated Press reporter Brad Haynes’s review of her work was circulated globally in U.S.A. Today, The International Herald Tribune, and The China Post.

In 2009, Anna Carina was an artist in residence at Peters Valley, Layton, NJ, with the support of a Geraldine R. Dodge grant. In addition, her work is included in both private and public collections, including NJ Congressman, Bill Pascrell, The Center for Photography at Woodstock, and The Newark Public Library.

Anna Carina Sinocchi continues her fine art practice and is a professor at Passaic County Community College.

The PCCC Art Galleries is part of the Passaic County Cultural and Heritage Council (PCCHC) at Passaic County Community College (PCCC).

The PCCHC presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art by regional, national and international artists in the Passaic County Community College’s Broadway, LRC and Hamilton Club Galleries. The Hamilton Club Art Collection, The Federici Studio Sculpture Collection and the PCCC Contemporary Art Collection are on permanent display in the historic Hamilton Club Building and open to the public free of charge. Guided tours are available to schools, community groups and the general public. Free artist talks and workshops are also offered to the community.

PCCHC and the Hamilton Club Gallery are located at the Hamilton Club Building on the Passaic County Community College campus at 32 Church St (corner of Ellison St.) in downtown Paterson, NJ. Hours: Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

