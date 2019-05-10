BERKELEY COLLEGE SCHOOL OF HEALTH STUDIES CELEBRATES NATIONAL NURSING WEEK WITH A NEW CLASS OF NURSING GRADUATES by

Thursday, May 09 2019

As the nation celebrates National Nurses Week from May 6 to May 12, 2019, Berkeley College recognizes its newest class of nursing graduates who will join the ranks of more than four million nurses throughout the United States.

More than 100 graduates of the Berkeley College School of Health Studies Practical Nurse (PN) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) programs were honored during a pinning ceremony held on May 3, 2019, at the Brownstone in Paterson, NJ.

“The pinning ceremony is a time-honored tradition, a rite of passage. Your nursing pin is the symbol that recognizes all of your accomplishments for completing the program,” said Mary Jane Genuino, DNP, RN-BC, Chair, Nursing and Patient Care Technician programs, Berkeley College School of Health Studies.

The Berkeley College School of Health Studies provides career-focused education in some of today’s most in-demand healthcare professions – in clinical specializations, as well as healthcare administration and management. Degree and certificate programs have been carefully developed to meet the needs of this important field. In addition to the Practical Nurse program, Berkeley College offers the first Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to BSN degree program in New Jersey.

“There are points of entry in the health services professions that provide pathways to nursing careers. The LPN to BSN program at Berkeley College is an example of how nursing professionals can take advantage of stackable credentials to move up the nursing career ladder,” said Eva Skuka, MD, PhD, Dean, Berkeley College School of Health Studies.

Dr. Skuka advised graduates to “embrace their role,” adding, “You do not need magic. All you need is to use your training to transform a person at a most vulnerable moment in life. I also invite you to continue your educational journey. Acquiring new knowledge is not optional; it is at the core of the field.”

The graduates who received their nursing pins reside in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

After receiving their honors, the graduates recited the Florence Nightingale Pledge, promising to uphold the integrity of the nursing profession.

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 7,000 students – including more than 350 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies, and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has four New Jersey campuses – Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. In New York there are three campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For six consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.



