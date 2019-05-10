Theft from Auto Arrest by

Thursday, May 09 2019

Posted in News & Views

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of Jaquil Spruill, 26 yoa, of Newark NJ for Eluding Police and Possession of Stolen Property.

On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at approximately 3:12 am Paramus Officers responded to a reported theft of gas from the Exxon station located on RT 17 and Century Road. The suspect vehicle that fled prior to police arrival was a Black Range Rover, with NJ registration, that was later reported stolen out of Mountainside New Jersey. The vehicle was occupied by 3 black males wearing dark color clothing.

At 3:54 am Paramus Officers were dispatched to the area of Highland Ave in regards to a report of a suspicious Black Range Rover in the area and males walking around the residents driveways. Upon arrival, Officer William Stallone observed the Range Rover parked on Highland Ave with a male with a ski mask behind the steering wheel. At that point he observed two other males with ski masks running towards the suspect car. The Range Rover fled, but only one of the males on foot, was able to get inside, leaving one male behind. At this time other Paramus Units assisted by the Bergen County Sheriffs K9 Unit chased after the suspect, later identified as Spruill, that was left behind in the surrounding neighborhoods. He was located behind a home in the area by Bergen County Sheriffs Officer Lorenc and his K9 “Harry”

At the same time, Officer Stallone pursued the stolen Range Rover on RT 17 south bound but lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Essex Street.

An investigation revealed that several vehicles in the area of Highland Avenue were ransacked and assorted property stolen. It is also believed that the suspects are part of a crew responsible for ongoing vehicle thefts throughout Bergen County involving fobs and keys being left in vehicles during the overnight hours. No cars were stolen from Paramus during this incident. The Paramus Police Department reminds all residents to lock their cars and remove their fobs and keys overnight.

Jaquil Spruill was placed under arrest and transported to Paramus Police Headquarters where he was booked and processed. He was remanded to Bergen County Jail pending a bail hearing. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

After Spruill’s arrest Paramus Detectives were able to develop information about the other suspects. Additional arrests are expected in the near future. Anyone with information is asked to call the Paramus Police Department at 201-262-3400 or uses our TIPS App located at www.paramuspolice.org.

Spruill was arrested and charged on May 7, 2019 with:

Eluding Police 2C: 29-2A(2)

Possession of Stolen Property 2C: 20-7

Possession of Marijuana 2C: 35-10

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg

Chief of Police

Paramus Police Department

