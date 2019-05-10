Endocrinologist J. Thomas Chon, M.D., Joins Valley Medical Group by

Thursday, May 09 2019 @ 06:18 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, May 9, 2019 — Valley Medical Group (VMG) is pleased to welcome J. Thomas Chon, M.D., to its endocrinology practice. In addition to treating endocrinology patients, Dr. Chon will be leading Valley Medical Group in coordinating and providing comprehensive medical care to the growing Korean-American communities in New Jersey.

Dr. Chon joins Gillian S. Boyd-Woschinko, M.D.; Adam S. Kelman, M.D.; Susan Kirschenbaum, P.A.; Esther Lee, M.D.; James Leu, M.D.; and Micol Schulder-Katz, M.D.

Dr. Chon received his medical degree from SUNY at Stony Brook and completed his internal medicine residency at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. He completed his fellowships at NY Presbyterian Hospital/Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He is double board certified in endocrinology and metabolism and internal medicine. In addition, Dr. Chon is a fellow of the American College of Endocrinology, a fellow of the American College of Physicians and a member of the Endocrine Society and American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.

Prior to joining VMG, Dr. Chon served as the Chief of the Division of Endocrinology at Morristown Medical Center for nine years. He was also the Medical Director of Endocrine Associates of Morristown.

“I am thrilled to join Valley’s endocrinology team and am excited to support the medical needs of the local Korean community,” said Dr. Chon. “I strive to provide personalized care to my patients where they feel comfortable knowing that they are viewed as an individual with different needs and concerns about their conditions. I implement a team approach with the patient and physician working together to determine the most beneficial treatment course.”

Dr. Chon treats hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, thyroid nodules, goiter, thyroid cancer, Diabetes mellitus type 1 and type 2, polycystic ovary, osteoporosis, hyperparathyroidism and pituitary adenoma.

Dr. Chon’s office is located at 947 Linwood Avenue in Ridgewood, New Jersey. To make an appointment with Dr. Chon or another member of the practice, call 201-444-5552.

Advertisement