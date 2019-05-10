Kids and Teens Summer STEAM Programs at Bergen by

Thursday, May 09 2019 @ 06:22 PM EDT

Discover a hidden talent, develop a new hobby, take your skills to the next level, and broaden your imagination. Our Kids and Teens Summer STEAM program offers classes for kids and teens between the ages of 7 and 17 including:

-Gaming, Coding, Robotics, Drones, and Legos®

-Visual and Performing Arts

-Culinary Arts

The program is held for 8 weeks, June 24 to August 16, 2019. Classes are offered as week-long, full-day and half-day sessions. Before and after care and lunch supervision available.

For more information, please contact Darrilyn Di Nardo at [email protected] or call (201) 447-7488. For the complete list of offerings and registration information, click the link below:

https://ce.bergen.edu/ce/kids-and-teens-program/

