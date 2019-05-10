Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, May 10 2019 @ 03:08 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, May 10 2019 @ 03:08 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Kids and Teens Summer STEAM Programs at Bergen

    Share

Discover a hidden talent, develop a new hobby, take your skills to the next level, and broaden your imagination. Our Kids and Teens Summer STEAM program offers classes for kids and teens between the ages of 7 and 17 including:

-Gaming, Coding, Robotics, Drones, and Legos®

-Visual and Performing Arts

-Culinary Arts

The program is held for 8 weeks, June 24 to August 16, 2019. Classes are offered as week-long, full-day and half-day sessions. Before and after care and lunch supervision available.

For more information, please contact Darrilyn Di Nardo at [email protected] or call (201) 447-7488. For the complete list of offerings and registration information, click the link below:
https://ce.bergen.edu/ce/kids-and-teens-program/

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Kids and Teens Summer STEAM Programs at Bergen
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost