Summit Area Public Foundation Awards $48,000 Grant toChildren's Specialized Hospital Foundation

Thursday, May 09 2019 @ 06:29 PM EDT

Funding to Support Care Coordination in Mountainside to Help Address Medical, Social, Developmental, Behavioral, Education and Financial Needs of Patients

Mountainside, NJ: The Summit Area Public Foundation (SAPF) awarded a $48,000 grant to Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation. The funding will support the Care Coordination program at the hospital’s Mountainside location.

“The services provided by the Care Coordination program are not reimbursed by insurance, thus making the support of philanthropic organizations like SAPF crucial in helping us to continue to fund this important program,” said Philip Salerno, lll, President and Chief Development Officer of Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation. “SAPF’s generosity aids us in in our mission to enhance our positive impact on children’s health in New Jersey.”

SAPF Trustee, Charles Gelber, MD stated at the check presentation, “SAPF is committed to organizations like Children’s Specialized Hospital, which cares for children with complex physical and mental health needs.”

Children’s Specialized Hospital, a nonprofit organization, is leading the way into a brighter future for children and adolescents facing special health challenges – from chronic illnesses and complex physical disabilities like brain and spinal cord injuries, to developmental and behavioral issues like autism and mental health. Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation supports the programs and services of the hospital and all donations go directly to helping us pioneer new specialized care and serve more children in need. To help, or for more information: visit www.childrens-specialized.org; find us on Facebook - www.facebook.com/childrensspecialized, or follow us on Twitter @ChildrensSpecNJ.

Summit Area Public Foundation is a community foundation that fosters philanthropy in the Summit, NJ area by identifying local needs and offering donors flexible ways to make a difference in thelives of their neighbors. During the past 10 years, SAPF has awarded more than $4.7 million in grants to 117 nonprofit agencies. SAPF awards an average of 37 grants per year. For more information, visit sapfnj.org.

The Summit Area Public Foundation presents Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation a grant for $48,000 to support the Care Coordination program at the hospital's Mountainside location. Care Coordination addresses interrelated medical, social, developmental, behavioral, educational and financial needs to achieve optimal outcomes. Pictured (from left) are Ana Chaguadeca, Patient Care Coordinator, Children's Specialized Hospital; Nicole Assante, Director of Outpatient Services, Children’s Specialized Hospital; Lauren Whitmore, Patient Care Coordinator, Children’s Specialized Hospital; Frank Macioce, Trustee, SAPF; John W. Cooper, Trustee and President Emeritus, SAPF; and Charles Gelber, MD, Trustee, SAPF.

