ONE PARK UNVEILS NEW WEBSITE TO BETTER SHOWCASE NJ GOLD COAST’S MOST POPULAR UPSCALE CONDO BUILDING

CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ, May 9, 2019 – One Park, the upscale collection of 204 condominiums in Bergen County’s Cliffside Park, has recently launched a new and improved website to better serve the growing number of buyers exploring homeownership on New Jersey’s Hudson River Gold Coast.

Prospective purchasers looking to learn more about one of the most successful selling new luxury condos in the region can now visit www.oneparkcondosnj.com to obtain detailed information on One Park. The refreshed website features several new resources including exterior images of the architecturally-distinct 14-story building, drone video footage, 3D model tours, professional photos of its lavish homes and resort-style amenities and an updated availability page.

“The website is typically the initial stop for prospective buyers and one of the main resources to gather important information in their home search,” says Jacky He, CEO of DMG Investments, developer of One Park. “We wanted to create a presentation tool that not only introduced them to our magnificent homes, but also a comprehensive look at our eye-catching building, five-star amenities, incredible Manhattan views and desired location near transportation, shopping and more. This newly-unveiled website will do just that.”

The navigation-friendly website also provides information on the development team behind One Park, including DMG Investments, the US subsidiary of DoThink Group, a well-known real estate developer in China, which is fast expanding throughout the country.

One Park is the initial foray into the New Jersey Hudson River Gold Coast for DMG Investments. Perched above the Hudson River waterfront atop the historic Palisades Cliffs, One Park was designed by renowned architectural firm Architectura and features a glass window wall façade. Every home offers private outdoor space to take full advantage of dramatic sweeping vistas of the Manhattan skyline stretching from the George Washington Bridge to Wall Street or the picturesque western scenery.

One Park features a collection of well-appointed one-to-four-bedroom homes which range from 751 to 2,983 square-feet of elegant living space. The homes are priced from the $500,000s and available for immediate occupancy.

Interior spaces boast expansive kitchens with chef-caliber appliances, the finest fixtures, and breathtaking views. Bedroom suites are calm sanctuaries for rest and relaxation, with floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with light. Spa-inspired master bathrooms are adorned with a freestanding sculpted tub, large open shower, porcelain flooring and richly-toned wall tiles.

“These homes are fully customizable with interior features and selections that create a luxury living environment perfectly tailored to each buyer’s personal lifestyle,” Mr. He points out. “We’ve carefully selected the options and upgrades to blend with the unique natural surroundings and amplify our private and unique location.”

More than 25,000 square feet of hotel-inspired indoor and outdoor amenities at One Park include Aquatic Center featuring an indoor 55-foot heated pool with sauna and steam rooms, and adjoining outdoor sun deck; private furnished roof deck including dining terrace with grilling stations, fire pits, intimate seating areas and outdoor movie theater. There’s also a state-of-the-art fitness center with private pilates room, squash court, golf simulator, children’s playroom, pet spa and guest suites. The building also offers a 24-hour attended doorman and secure parking garage with a fully-automated Unitronics system. Also expected is a resident’s-only shuttle bus directly into midtown Manhattan.

Curated by boutique interior design firm VLDG, the amenities have been merchandised and appointed to accentuate the building’s distinct architecture which emphasizes its perch 100 feet over the Hudson River and location amidst rock formations formed millions of years ago. Chic and modern furnishings blend perfectly with softened materials, wood and stone to create a one-of-a-kind amenity package that places One Park on par with fashionable resort destinations and designer five-star hotels.

One Park’s Cliffside Park location has long attracted those commuting to New York City for business and pleasure who appreciate its proximity to the George Washington Bridge and Lincoln Tunnel. The one square-mile Borough of Cliffside Park also enjoys a diverse dining and shopping scene. The main thoroughfare, Anderson Avenue, or “The Avenue” as it is affectionately referred to, is lined with boutique stores and shops, while an eclectic offering of dining, shopping and waterfront recreational and nightlife pursuits are just minutes away in Edgewater, Weehawken, North Bergen and Hoboken.

Three model homes are open at One Park, providing visitors the opportunity to see first-hand its elegant and sophisticated housing styles. For additional information on One Park, and to tour the building and model, please call 201-633-7600 or visit www.OneParkCondosNJ.com. One Park is located at 320 Adolphus Avenue.

ABOUT DMG INVESTMENTS LLC

Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC (“DMG”) was established in 2013 as the US subsidiary of DoThink Holding Group, a well-known real estate developer in China.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.

