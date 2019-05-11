MIA Debuts at Summer Fancy Food Show by

MIA occupies a unique position as one of only chocolates crafted with fine flavour cocoa and made in Africa, while Belgium’s Chocolate Source is known for its unique range of imported craft chocolates. Belgium’s Chocolate Source will initially launch five MIA flavours, a 75% Dark Chocolate and four inclusion bars in a 65% dark chocolate base: Almond & Coconut, Cranberry & Hazelnut, Candied Orange and Baobab & Salted Nibs.

Christophe Van Riet, founder of Belgium’s Chocolate Source, comments: “Partnering with a brand is a major investment in time and resources so we make our selections carefully. We chose MIA as our newest member because the brand embodies the strongest market trends in craft chocolate: high quality, positive impact on producer communities, single origin and bean-to-bar. We’re really excited to complement our portfolio with a brand that offers value to the flavour-driven foodie and conscious consumer alike.”

Produced from bean-to-bar in Madagascar, MIA’s Made-In-Africa business model is founded on the promise to create amazing food that does good. MIA delivers on the brand promise by creating three times more value (than cocoa) for communities in Africa thanks to sourcing delicious African ingredients and making finished chocolate locally in Madagascar. The brand also contributes 1% of sales to 1 for Change, a social development program that funds projects in Africa.

Sarah Lescrauwaet, MIA co-founder, explains: “Having lived in Africa for a combined seven years, fellow co-founder Brett and I experienced first-hand the amazing ingredients that are cultivated on this vast continent. Thanks to its reputation as one of the world’s best origins, Madagascan cocoa is classified as ‘fine flavour’ by the International Cocoa Organization, a recognition enjoyed by just 10% of the word’s crop. Exclusively using Madagascan cocoa to craft MIA gives the chocolate red berry notes, nuttiness and other natural flavours akin to the complexity of fine wine.”

MIA Co-founder Brett Beach adds: “We are extremely proud to represent the excellent craftsmanship and flavour from Africa in such a competitive and developed industry. The Made-In-Africa ethos is at the heart of our brand values but it’s not the first thing visitors experience when they visit our stand. We first sample the chocolate because MIA is a flavour-driven brand and we firmly believe that Africa can compete on quality. We look forward to making a lasting contribution to both the craft chocolate movement and the concept of fair trade in the US market.”

About MIA – Amazing Food That Does Good

Set up by a group of foodies with a shared passion for the African continent, its people, wildlife and natural ingredients, MIA, short for Made In Africa, is different for its ability to deliver delicious tasting and beautiful products that are entirely crafted in Africa.

With 65% of the world’s cocoa coming from Africa but less than 1% of chocolate actually made there, MIA is out to change this shocking status quo on the world’s poorest continent.

The entire bean-to-bar chocolate making process – including the roasting, shelling, grinding, tempering and even packaging – takes place under one roof in Madagascar to utilise the freshest and best ingredients. By doing this, MIA also brings three more benefit to local communities in Africa (vs. export of cocoa).

The MIA brand is partnered with Proudly Made in Africa (PMIA) to ensure that products aren’t just made on the African continent but are ethically produced with as many locally sourced ingredients and materials as possible. The MIA supply chain is audited according to the Ethical Trading Initiative Base Code.

MIA is committed to a 1 for Change programme which ensures that 1% of all MIA sales are dedicated to development projects in places where a little goes a long way. Whether it’s projects to help save local endangered species or to improve a community’s livelihoods, the program is central to the brand’s philosophy.

MIA is accredited vegan by the UK-based Vegetarian Society.

