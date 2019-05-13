Bergen County To Host Home Ownership Fair on June 8 by

Monday, May 13 2019 @ 11:04 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that the 23rd Annual Bergen County Home Ownership Fair will take place on Saturday, June 8th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hasbrouck Heights Hilton Hotel which is located at 650 Terrace Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J. The annual event is sponsored and organized by the Bergen County Division of Community Development and admission is free.

“The Home Ownership Fair is held every year to provide a one stop source of information and resources for anyone looking to purchase a new home in Bergen County,” said County Executive Tedesco. “It is an especially helpful event for first time homebuyers and low and moderate income families looking to learn the ins-and-outs of the home buying process and the services available to them.”

About 50 Exhibitors will be presenting at the Fair including local realtors, banks, mortgage companies, credit counselors, home inspectors, and other experts who are ready to answer questions ranging from how to obtain a mortgage all the way through to the steps needed to maintain and improve a new home once purchased.

Hands-on workshops will be held throughout the day with topics that include: “The ABCs of Home Ownership;” featuring “The American Dream First Time Homebuyer Program;” “How to Work with a Realtor” (English and Spanish); “The ABCs of Closing on Your New Home” (English and Spanish); “Getting Financially Fit for Homeownership;” “Home Inspection;” “Fair Housing Issues;” and a presentation by the New Jersey Housing and Finance Agency, a nonprofit that encourages affordable home ownership.

Representatives from the Bergen County Division of Community Development Homeownership Center will be on hand to familiarize Fair attendees with their programs that provide down payment assistance and deferred payment loans for qualified first time homebuyers and deferred payment home improvement loans for qualified home owners.

In addition to the Bergen County Division of Community Development, the Fair is also sponsored by NVE Bank, TD Bank Charitable, Atlantic Stewardship Bank, Bogota Savings Bank, Lakeland Bank, Oritani Bank Charitable Foundation, and Spencer Savings Bank, along with community support from Greater Bergen Community Action and the Fair Housing Council of Northern NJ.

For further information please contact Ms. Jacqui Atkins, Director of the Bergen County Home Ownership Center, 201-336-7206 or [email protected]

For Vendor information to exhibit at the Fair, please contact Ms. Chloe Drakes at 201-336-7205 or [email protected]

Advertisement